1813 S. Fourth Ave.

How many restaurants in Tucson can boast they’ve served food to a United States president, a captain of the starship USS Enterprise and an eight-time NBA champion? Only one, by our count, and they just so happen to serve some of the best Mexican food on the planet. Mi Nidito has served Tucson’s hungry bellies since 1952, and “my little nest” remains a Tucson staple.

Runners Up

2. Rollies Mexican Patio

3. Taqueria Pico de Gallo