Best Of Tucson®

Best Smoothies/Juice Bar

Coffee Times

3401 E. Speedway Blvd.

Owners Dave Mannell and Michael Cripps have put a lot of blood, sweat and tears in their midtown drive-thru stand (though happily, none of those ingredients are in the excellent smoothies they blend up fresh alongside the brewing coffee). It hasn’t been easy to weather the pandemic, but these guys have figured it out—and we know they’ll figure out how to handle the big Dunkin’ moving in next door. Break your chains and support the local guys!

Reader Recommended

Pure Love Juice

Goodness Fresh Food and Juice Bar




Previous: Best Wings
Next: Best Food Truck

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation