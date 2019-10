2739 E. Speedway Blvd.

Do you want a Berrystardust? How about a Green Spin? A Blastin Blackberry? Hearing the names of such magical potions makes us think we’re not in Tucson anymore. But you don’t have to be transported to a magical land. You merely have to make a drive to Xoom Juice for these delicious and healthy delights.

Runners Up

2. Goodness

3. Pure Love Juice