Moon Smoke Shop

Whether you’re looking for a sneak-a-toke or a five-foot bong for your now-legal recreational weed, longtime hometown favorite Moon Smoke Shop has got you covered. And if that’s not your jam, you’ll find plenty of premium tobacco to stick in your pipe or roll into a cigarette, along with e-juice if you’re more of a vape guy. Flame on!

