Best Of Tucson®

Best Signature Dish

Carne Seca at El Charro

Multiple locations

Can you even call yourself a Tucsonan if you don’t know the story of El Charro’s famous and rare carne seca? Sun-dried strips of spicy beef are prepared in cages above their restaurant, giving the meat a kick like only the Sonoran skies can deliver. This beloved meat is a good filling for burritos, enchiladas, tacos and more. And it’s good they put it on so much, because El Charro is one of the only restaurants in the nation where you can enjoy this specialty.

Reader Recommended

Drunken Angel (The Parish)

The Plato (The Little One)


Previous: Best Outdoor Dining
Next: Best Dining with a View

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation