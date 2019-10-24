Best Signature Dish 

Multiple locations

What’s the not-so-secret ingredient in El Charro’s carne seca? Nothing less than Tucson sunshine. The local institution—now nearing ready to celebrate its 100th birthday—cooks its beef in a cage on the roof of their downtown location. Once it’s sufficiently dried, it heads to the kitchen to simmer with green chilies, tomato and onion. The result is one of the standout dishes of Southern Arizona, especially once you add a splash of the house salsa. There’s nothing else like it.

