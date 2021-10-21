Best Of Tucson®

Best Shot

Mexican Candy Shot (Elliott’s)

135 E. Congress St.

It goes to show how much Tucsonans enjoy their Mexican Candy shot, because Elliott’s beat out another bar’s Mexican Candy shot for first place. But what makes Elliott’s number one? It’s their sweet yet daring blend of strawberry and habanero vodkas, watermelon liqueur, and sour mix. Plus, what Mexican shot would be complete without some tajin on the rim? It’s a flavor combination that must be tasted to be believed.

Reader Recommended

Mexican Candy Shot (Highwire)

Puerto Peñasco (Portal)


