311 E. Congress St.

With its Polynesia/Cancun fusion, The Hut is a mashup of Jimmy Buffet and Don Ho. So it’s no surprise that the favorite shot here is the Mexican Candy Shot, which mixes tequila, watermelon pucker and hot sauce into a potent potion that’s both sweet and spicy. The only danger: It’s sweet enough that you might want a second…and a third…

Runners up

2. Harry Potter Shot (Club Congress)

3. Watermelon Shot (Che’s Lounge)