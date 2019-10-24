Best Sex Toy Shop 

3658 E. Speedway Blvd.

Remember that scene in After Hours where Roseanne Arquette tells Griffin Dunne about how her husband loved to cry out “Surrender, Dorothy!” during sex? Hey, everybody has their thing—and the sex-positive gang at Fascinations will make you feel no shame as you explore yours. Fascinations features nearly every sex accessory you can imagine (and plenty you probably can’t), along with lingerie, games, lubes and more. Whatever you need or desire, Fascinations welcomes you.

Runners Up

2. Jellywink Boutique

3. Adult Expectations