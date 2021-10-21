Best Of Tucson®

Best Seafood

Kingfisher

2564 E. Grant Road

Yes, there are plenty of choices when it comes to seafood. I mean, it’s the sea after all. But what sets Kingfisher apart is their rotating specialty menus that balance Mexican, Hawaiian, British and Southern styles in innovative ways. Oh, to choose between the shrimp and jalapeno ceviche, the pan-seared Atlantic salmon, or the sriracha black mussels. And we’re not even getting started on their specialty cocktail and “dessert drink” menu.

Reader Recommended

Mariscos Chihuahua

Wild Garlic Grill


