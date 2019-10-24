Best Seafood 

2564 E. Grant Road

Just because it’s 100 degrees outside doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some treats from the ocean. For fancy fish and a jazzy atmosphere, Kingfisher has long been a favorite for seafood here in the Old Pueblo. You can’t go wrong with an order of fresh oysters on the half shell and a glass of wine, or a shrimp cocktail and a cold craft beer from Borderlands Brewing. If you are looking for a more intimate dining experience, you can reserve the Green Room for groups of 10 or more.

Runners Up

2. Mariscos Chihuahua

3. Charro del Rey