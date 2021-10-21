Best Of Tucson®

Best Salsa

BOCA Tacos y Tequila

533 N. Fourth Ave.

BOCA’s salsas are the perfect addition to their award-winning Mexican food. It certainly shows they stand by their salsas when they offer entire flights of their various sauces, such as smoked jalapeno, spicy honey and even mint. It’s no wonder BOCA chef Mario Mazon stands by the phrase, “Come for the tacos, stay for the salsa.” And if you just can’t get enough of their salsa, they even sell to-go jars.

Reader Recommended

Guadalajara Grill

El Charro


Previous: Best Carnicería
Next: Best Tortillas

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation