Vocalist Olivia Reardon is a powerhouse of sound, who is well-matched with the band’s soulful influences that span several genres. The love between the group can be felt in one of their intimate shows around town, and they have quickly earned a spot in the hearts of Tucson’s music scene. With a mix of covers and originals, Miss Olivia and the Interlopers bring in a lot of infectious energy. They are currently finishing up their debut album.

