Best Of Tucson®

Best Rock Act

Birds and Arrows

Andrea and Pete Connolly of Birds and Arrows have been making music together for more than 15 years, and this familiarity and cohesion certainly shows. Their sound and art direction make them seem much larger than a duo, churning out rock music that can jump from personal ballads to massive jams that threaten to swallow the performers up. Contemplative and a little psychedelic, just like the desert itself.

Reader Recommended

Drop D

The Dirt


