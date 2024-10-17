Best Restaurants 2024

Chef-owner Qais Papoutsis and his brother, chef Nawid Esar, focus on delicious food and family-friendly service at this traditional Greek restaurant. Fan favorites include the housemade baklava, slow-roasted lamb, souvlaki and grilled burgers.

This vegetarian-vegan Latin American restaurant has racked up quite the accolades: On Yelp’s 2024 Top 100 Places to Eat, it ranked No. 1 both nationally and on the Southwest list for vegan Mexican cuisine. Guy Fieri has raved about its vegan tacos, and Kelly Clarkson cooked tacos with owner-chef Wendy Garcia, who was a James Beard Best Chef semifinalist for 2023 and 2024.

Best Seafood

Kingfisher

2564 E. Grant Road

520-323-7739, kingfishertucson.com

New owners since 2022, Jacqueline Kuder and Ted Burhans are continuing the legacy of Jim “Murph” Murphy and assuring that only the freshest seafood is plated at Kingfisher Bar & Grill. One recent diner raved, “I can’t say enough good things about this place! I just loved everything from the host to the food to the manager.”

Reader Recommended

Mariscos Chihuahua

Multiple locations

mariscoschihuahua.com

Wild Garlic Grill

2870 E. Skyline Drive

520-206-0017

wildgarlicgrill.com

Best French

Ghini’s French Café

1803 E. Prince Road

520-326-9095, ghiniscafe.com

“Frenchness” is guaranteed at this café and bistro, where every item is made with love daily. Stop by for craft coffees, fresh-baked breads, pastries and scratch-made brunch and lunch on the cooled and heated pet-friendly patio.

Reader Recommended

Wild Garlic Grill

2870 E. Skyline Drive

520-206-0017

wildgarlicgrill.com

Le Rendez-vous

3844 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-323-7373

rendezvoustucson.com

Best Eggs Benedict

Baja Cafe

Multiple locations, bajacafetucson.com

Although the cooks recommend soft-poached eggs with a runny yolk, the Eggs Benedict can be ordered in any style. Guests can choose between 13 variations, from classic to Southwest smoked brisket tots to red chile short rib birria.

Reader Recommended

Blue Willow

2616 N. Campbell Avenue

520-327-7577

bluewillowtucson.com

Prep & Pastry

Multiple locations

prepandpastry.com

Best Steakhouse

Silver Saddle

310 E. Benson Highway

520-622-6253

thesilversaddlesteakhouse.com

Old Southwest tradition greets customers in every corner of this family-owned steakhouse. A custom steel and brick mesquite wood grill and pit are used to fire up Arizona’s native mesquite wood, which lends an unmatched smoke flavor to the food.

Reader Recommended

El Corral

2201 E. River Road

520-299-6092

elcorraltucson.com

Charro Steak

188 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-485-1922

charrosteak.com

Best Indian

Saffron

Multiple locations, saffronindianbistro.net

In addition to a menu full of favorites like tandoori lamb chops and chicken tikka masala, this beloved bistro also serves killer craft cocktails and caters. The all-you-can-eat lunch buffet is open every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with more than 15 items. All entrees are gluten-free, and many vegan options are available.

Reader Recommended

Sher E Punjab

853 E. Grant Road

520-624-9393

sherepunjabtucson.com

Indian Twist

4660 E. Camp Lowell Drive

520-495-5499

indiantwistaz.com

Best Jamaican

Kingston Kitchen

(formerly CeeDee’s Jamaican Kitchen)

5305 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-795-3400

Authentic jerk chicken is only minutes away. A happy customer recently stated, “I absolutely loved the food. The jerk chicken was a banger along with the rice and plantains. They had great hot sauces and a full bar.”

Reader Recommended

DJ’s Island Grill

3156 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-861-2271

dsislandgrill.com

Best Sushi

Sushi Garden

Multiple locations, sushigarden.com

The most popular roll on the menu is the sushi garden roll, with shrimp, crab, avocado, and cucumber (the “deluxe” adds fresh salmon on top). A lunch box is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and happy hour is weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m.

Reader Recommended

Sachiko Sushi

1101 N. Wilmot Road

520-886-7000

facebook.com/SachikoSushiTucson

Sushi on Oracle

6449 N. Oracle Road

520-297-3615

sushionoracleaz.com

Best Italian

Caruso’s

434 N. Fourth Avenue

520-624-5765, carusositalian.com

Opened in the 1930s, Caruso’s has remained in the family and practically in the same spot, moving only once after a flood to its current location one block away from the original site. The chefs may have upgraded the equipment, but the techniques for making pasta (ravioli, lasagna, manicotti, cannelloni) and the sauces remain the same. The “big copper pot,” the heart of the place, is visible from the main dining room.

Reader Recommended

Vivace

6440 N. Campbell Avenue

520-795-7221

vivacetucson.com

Locale

60 N. Alvernon Way

520-398-7553

localetucson.com

Best Breakfast

Baja Cafe

Multiple locations, bajacafetucson.com

Classics, combos, sweet treats, specialties and benedicts are all on the morning menu. It would take more than a full week to try every type of pancake: buttermilk, chocolate chip, blueberry, snickerdoodle, cinnamon roll, pecan roll, pineapple express, two pan Sam lemon blueberry and strawberry.

Reader Recommended

Bisbee Breakfast Club

Multiple locations

bisbeebreakfastclub.com

Blue Willow



2616 N. Campbell Avenue

520-327-7577

bluewillowtucson.com

Best Thai

Tuk Tuk Thai

2990 N. Campbell Avenue

520-777-7888, tuktukthai2990.com

Chef Noy Sayso learned to cook from the age of 7 from the best: her mom, auntie and grandma. For a more intimate experience, make reservations to dine at Noy’s House, where Noy offers a rotating monthly menu.

Reader Recommended

Bangkok Café

2511 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-323-6555

bangkokcafe.net

Karuna’s Thai Plate

1917 E. Grant Road

520-325-4129

karunasthaiplate.com

Best Japanese

Raijin Ramen

2955 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-795-3123, raijinramen.com

As if the regular menu did not offer enough deliciousness, the seasonal menu takes ramen to another level with a curry butter miso ramen, plus Curry Soboro Don and fried Japanese scallop. Chase it all down with a Sapporo Nama beer, Japanese craft beer, or hot or cold sake.

Reader Recommended

Ginza

5425 N. Kolb Road

520-529-8877

ginzatucson.com

Ikkyu

2040 W. Orange Grove Road

520-297-9011

ikkyutucson.com

Best Brunch

Blue Willow

2616 N. Campbell Avenue

520-327-7577, bluewillowtucson.com

Benedicts pair perfectly with brunch cocktails and buttermilk pancakes with peach rum punch. The a.m. options are endless, from Nutella French toast to a breakfast banana split (with granola, fruit, yogurt and whipped cream).

Reader Recommended

Baja Cafe

Multiple locationsbajacafetucson.com

Prep & Pastry

Multiple locations

prepandpastry.com

Best Vietnamese

Miss Saigon

Multiple locations, misssaigontucson.com

A staple since 2000, this locally owned chain serves fresh and healthy food, from spring rolls to shrimp skewers, at its three Tucson locations. One regular stated, “It’s our favorite pho place in town.”

Reader Recommended

Ha Long Bay

7245 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-571-1338

halongbaymenu.com

Saigon Pho

Multiple locations

saigonphotucson.org

Best Middle Eastern

Zayna Mediterranean

1138 N. Belvedere Avenue

520-881-4348, zaynamediterranean.com

Zayna believes that customers can taste the quality difference in its dishes. The Levantine-Mediterranean eatery uses fresh veggies; high-end beef, lamb and chicken; and global herbs and spices. Dine-in or take-out specialties such as the Zayna fries lightly dressed in lemon and garlic with special Syrian seasoning, chicken shawarma or beef kofta plate or a falafel sandwich.

Reader Recommended

Istanbul Mediterranean Food

2945 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-849-7945

istanbultucson.com

Persian Room

9290 N. Thornydale Road

520-744-1414, persianroom.com

Best Chinese



Golden Dragon

Multiple locations

520-299-8088, goldendragontucson.com

For more than 30 years this Safeway Shopping Center standout at Sunrise and Swan has been cooking up visually pleasing and mouth-watering gourmet fare. Longtime fans favor its refreshing and unconventional twist on regional dishes from all of China.

Reader Recommended

Jun Dynasty

2933 E. Grant Road

520-881-0778, jundynasty.com

Noodleholics

3502 E. Grant Road

520-305-4262, noodleholics.com

Best Contemporary/ Fusion Restaurant

Tito & Pep

4122 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-207-0116, titoandpep.com

Midtown’s neighborhood bistro claims to encompass the spirit of Tucson and the Southwest with its mesquite-fired cuisine. Chef-owner John Martinez’s distinctive and flavorful dishes include charred summer bean salad, grilled Baja striped bass and grilled New York strip.

Reader Recommended

Wildflower

7037 N. Oracle Road

520-219-4230, wildflowertucson.com

Zio Peppe

6502 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-888-4242, ziopeppeaz.com

Best Downtown Restaurant

Cup Café

311 E. Congress Street

520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com

Raise your glass to Cup Café. Located inside Hotel Congress, Cup Café boasts a creative menu with brioche French toast, cast iron baked eggs, quiche du jour, vegan breakfast tamales, barrio toast, smoked salmon benedict, omelets, Cubano sandwiches, country fried tofu sandwiches, fish ‘n’ chips, a Tucson dip with brisket, tacos, soups and salads, calamari, lettuce wraps and black bean meatballs. They are especially known for their dessert carousel, which is filled with homemade desserts.

Reader Recommended

The Monica

40 E. Congress

520-645-1922, themonicatucson.com

Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink

101 E. Pennington Street

520-882-5550, www.reillypizza.com

Best Northwest Restaurant

The Parish

6453 N. Oracle Road

520-797-1233, theparishtucson.com

The Parish puts a fun twist on traditional dishes. The foods were inspired by the three owners, who hail from Louisiana, Arizona and Texas. The menu includes noshes such as frog legs, lamb chorizo, hushpuppies, cast iron cornbread, goat cheese relleno, pork rinds and bacon popcorn. Patrons can also choose from fuller dishes such as beer-battered catfish, gumbo, grilled trout, shrimp and grits, burgers, hot chicken sandwiches, pulled pork pibil and po’boys. Oh, and don’t forget the homemade bread pudding and pickle berry pie.

Reader Recommended

Wildflower

7037 N. Oracle Road

520-219-4230, wildflowertucson.com

Charro Vida

7109 N. Oracle Road

520-779-1922, charrovida.com

Best Central Restaurant

Kingfisher Bar and Grill

2564 E. Grant Road

520-323-7739, kingfishertucson.com

When another burger or burrito just won’t do, head to Kingfisher’s where you will find some of the Old Pueblo’s best seafood. Whether you like your oysters baked, fried or naked, Kingfisher’s got them. They have fried fish, fish and chips, smoked fish of the day, yellowfin tuna poke, calamari and shrimp. Missing New England? Have a warm lobster roll. There are also some non-water proteins to choose from. Plus, the side lounge has an award-winning wine list.

Reader Recommended

Blue Willow Restaurant and Gift Shop

2616 N. Campbell Avenue

520-327-7577, bluewillowtucson.com





Tito and Pep

4122 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-207-0116

Best Upscale Restaurant

Vivace

6440 N. Campbell Avenue

520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com

One look at Vivace’s menu and you know you are in for a meal to remember. Start with a little something from the full wine list, nosh on grilled asparagus and parma prosciutto, then enjoy a bit of beef tenderloin grilled with marsala wine sauce and paired with garlic potato puree. If there’s room, top it off with a chocolate fondue, spumoni or the gelato of the day. Or let your server recommend your meal. Either way, this is one great place to dine.

Reader Recommended

Wild Garlic Grill

2870 E. Skyline Drive

520-206-0017

wildgarlicgrill.com

Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort

5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road

520-526-9345

haciendadelsol.com

Best Eastside Restaurant

Zio Peppe

6502 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-888-4242, ziopeppeaz.com

Italian American meets the flavors of Southern Arizona at Zio Peppe Pizza. That means that, sure, you can get traditional pepperoni pizza, but why not try something different, like the Figgy Stardust (figs, bacon, fresh mozzarella, honey and chamomile goat cheese and a pomegranate drizzle) or El Rustico Birria (Chef Juan Almanza’s beef birria, mozzarella, onion, cilantro and consommé)? There is also an interesting assortment of appetizers and pastas. We can’t stay away from the Elote Arancini. Here’s why: street corn + risotto, lime crema and queso fresco. You know you want it.

Reader Recommended

The Barnyard Crafthouse and Eatery

11011 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-600-7570, barnyardaz.com

Saguaro Corners Restaurant and Bar

3750 S. Old Spanish Trail

520-886-2020, saguarocorners.com

Best African Restaurant

Zemam’s Ethiopian Restaurant

2731 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-239-5145

Feeling adventurous? Avoid the long flight and visit Zeman’s, one of Tucson’s authentic African food restaurants. The place is small, but the food is exotic. Beginners should start with the sampler plate to get a quick taste of the cuisine. Don’t forget that it’s common to eat with your hands using the spongy Ethiopian bread as a sort of scoop.

Reader Recommended

Cafe Desta

758 S. Stone Avenue

520-370-7000, destacafe.com

Alafia West African Cuisine

1070 N. Swan Road

520-331-7161

facebook.com/alafiawestafricancuisine/

Best Southside Restaurant

Mi Nidito Restaurant

1913 S. Fourth Street

520-622-5081, miniditorestaurant.com

There’s a reason President Bill Clinton and Julio and Enrique Iglesias, among many other celebs, have eaten here. It’s because the food is so good. Open since 1952, El Nidito has been doling out enchiladas, tamales, carne seca and chorizo burritos to the waiting public with no small amount of success. Want the real thing? Eat here.

Reader Recommended

Rollies Mexican Patio

4573 S. 12th Street

520-300-6289, rolliestucson.com

El Torrero

231 E. 26th Street

520-622-9534, eltorerotucson.com

Best Chef

Maria Mazon (BOCA by Maria Mazon)

BOCA

533 Fourth Avenue

520-777-8134, bocatacos.com

A Tucson institution, Chef Maria Mazon has been creating interesting, imaginative and Oh-so-delicious tacos since 2010. Mazon has been nominated twice for a James Beard Award and competed on “Chopped” and “Top Chef.” She creates authentic Sonoran tacos with a twist, lots of twists.

Reader Recommended

Mateo Otero (Rollies Mexican Patio)

4573 S. 12th Street

520-300-6289, rolliestucson.com

Travis Peters (The Parish)

6453 N. Oracle Road

520-797-1233, theparishtucson.com

Best Foothills Restaurant

Wild Garlic Grill

2870 E. Skyline Drive

520-206-0017, wildgarlicgrill.com

Executive Chef Steven Schultz combines the traditional Southwest and French cuisines and methods of cooking, creating very delicious dishes, including his specialty, fresh sea bass straight out of the Sea of Cortez. Eat here and experience exceptional service but also a feeling of welcome and homecoming. The owners want guests to feel at peace while they enjoy the edible art on their plate.

Reader Recommended

Vivace

6440 N. Campbell Avenue

520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com

North Italia

2995 E. Skyline Drive

520-299-1600, northitalia.com

Best Place to Eat Lunch

Downtown

The Little One

151 N. Stone Avenue

520-612-9830, thelittleoneaz.com

The Little One serves authentic Mexican-style dishes that remind customers of home. It’s a family-owned restaurant operated by the Davila family. Its origins are the Café Poca Cosa, which was owned by daughter and father Suzanna and Luis Davila. At the intimate breakfast and lunch spot, guests can eat indoors or on the patio. They offer dishes such as chicken mole, huevos entomatados or huevos con machaca, caldo de pollo chicken broth soup, pollo ranchero and barbacoa. They have vegan and vegetarian options and special dishes such as the lunch surprise and combination plates.

Reader Recommended

Cup Café

311 E. Congress St., Tucson

520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com

Street Taco & Beer Co.

Multiple locations

949-949-2226, streettaco.online

Best Westside Restaurant

Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe

2456 N. Silver Mosaic Drive

520-624-4512, teresasmosaic.com

A beautiful view of the Catalinas, freshly made on-site tortillas like your mom used to make and true Oaxacan-Sonoran cuisine: this is what you will find at Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe. The family came back from a devastating fire better than before and they want to show off what they do best. There’s a branch across town if it’s more convenient. Make sure you bring home some of those great tortillas. Enjoy Sunday brunch, lunch or dinner. Pair it with a cerveza, margarita or limonada.

Reader Recommended

Seis Kitchen

1765 E. River Road, 520-612-7630

130 S. Avenida del Convento, 520-622-6002

9740 N. Oracle Road, 520-797-5669

seiskitchen.com

Augustin Kitchen

100 S. Avenida del Convento

520-398-5382, augustinkitchen.com

Best Place to Eat Gluten Free

Gourmet Girls Gluten Free

Bakery/Bistro

5845 N. Oracle Road

520-408-9000, gourmetgirlsglutenfree.com

Not everyone can take gluten, that major ingredient in any wheat product. But one bite of the Gourmet Girls’ gluten-free waffles and you will hear the angels sing. Pair it with a sausage patty or a couple of eggs and possibly a mimosa and you are starting your day off right. Or try the quiche or eggs benedict. If breakfast isn’t for you, get lunch. There’s a tempting assortment of sandwiches, including a double-decker grilled cheese sandwich, a Reuben on “rye” or a grass-fed beef hamburger. Open for breakfast and lunch.

Reader Recommended

Dedicated Gluten-Free Bakery

and Coffee Shop

4500 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-209-2872, dedicatedgf.com

Best Outdoor Dining

Locale Neighborhood Italian

60 N. Alvernon Way

520-398-7553, localetucson.com

Breakfast, lunch or dinner, the Locale is open and waiting for you to dine here. Check out the patio. Sitting outside on a warm fall evening with a soft gentle zephyr blowing in off the desert, caressing your skin and a plate of French toast or a seven-layer lasagne in front of you, now that’s dining.

Reader Recommended

The Barnyard Crafthouse and Eatery

11011 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-600-7570

barnyardaz.com

Cup Cafe

311 E. Congress Street

520-798-1618

hotelcongress.com

Best Korean Restaurant

TakaMatsu Korean Restaurant

5532 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-512-0800, takatucson.net

Sushi, bulgogi or bibimbap: These are the makings of a great lunch at TakaMatsu Restaurant. There are plenty of other choices, too, including Korean lunch boxes and bento lunch boxes enough to sate your hunger and get you through the afternoon. Then there’s the dinner menu. A full selection of Korean barbecue ingredients, Korean soups and stews and even Japanese Teppan Yaki dinners. They have kids’ plates, too.

Reader Recommended

Korea House

4030 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-325-4377

koreahouserestaurant.net

Taegukgi Korean BBQ House

6118 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-367-4219

Best New Restaurant

Bashful Bandit Barbecue

3686 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-526-2368, bashfulbanditbbq.com

Eating at the Bashful Bandit is like a best friend’s barbecue. That’s how the owners want guests to feel when they eat here. Inside the dining room or outside on the patio, diners can enjoy sliced or chopped prime brisket, green chili pulled pork or smoked chicken, to name a few. Sides include mac and cheese, borracho beans or dill potato salad. There’s more, but you get the idea. Get dinner by the pound, the plate or as a sandwich. There’s a kid’s portion, too.

Reader Recommended

Agave House Mexican Restaurant

943 E. University Boulevard

520-600-6631

agavehousetucson.com

Tandem American Eatery

8864 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-526-2501

tandemaz.com

Best Signature Dish

Carne Seca (El Charro)

311 N. Court Avenue, 520-622-1922

7725 N. Oracle Road, 520-229-1922

6910 E. Sunrise, 520-514-1922

elcharrocafe.com

Take a look at the roof of the Court Avenue location of El Charro and you will see a cage housing thin strips of lean beef drying in the Sonoran sun. When it’s brought inside, the strips are spiced and fried. You’ve never had anything like this.

Reader Recommended

Drunken Angel (The Parish)

6453 N. Oracle Road

520-797-1233

theparishtucson.com

El Rustico Birria Pizza (Zio Peppe)

6502 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-888-4242

ziopeppeaz.com

Best Dining with a View

Hacienda Del Sol

5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road

520-299-1501, haciendadelsol.com

Hacienda Del Sol offers amazing views to complement a meal from its acclaimed culinary team at two separate locations: Terraza Garden Patio and Lounge and The Grill. Terraza even allows pets and has a pet menu, so there’s something for everyone.

Reader Recommended

Vivace

6440 N. Campbell Avenue

520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com

Saguaro Corners

3750 S. Old Spanish Trail

520-886-2020, saguaro-corners.com

Best Restaurant to Dazzle

Out-of-Town Visitors

La Chingada Cocina Mexicana

110 E. Pennington Street

520-867-8441, lachingadacocina.com

Out-of-town guests will never forget their meal experience at La Chingada, the Downtown restaurant with the naughty name. Nearly any night is a good night to make a reservation for dinner, but on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, live music is on the menu. No need for a passport for this experience. How about street tacos, flan or churro cheesecake? Brunch and lunch are also served.

Reader Recommended

Bata

35 E. Toole Avenue

520-367-4718, batatucson.com

El Charro

Multiple locations