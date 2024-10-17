Best Restaurants 2024

Best Vegetarian/Vegan
Tumerico
2526 E. Sixth Street
520-240-6947, tumerico.com
This vegetarian-vegan Latin American restaurant has racked up quite the accolades: On Yelp’s 2024 Top 100 Places to Eat, it ranked No. 1 both nationally and on the Southwest list for vegan Mexican cuisine. Guy Fieri has raved about its vegan tacos, and Kelly Clarkson cooked tacos with owner-chef Wendy Garcia, who was a James Beard Best Chef semifinalist for 2023 and 2024.
Reader Recommended
Lovin’ Spoonfuls
2990 N. Campbell Avenue
520-325-7766, lovinspoonfuls.com
Charro Vida
7109 N. Oracle Road
520-779-1922, charrovida.com
Best Greek
Opa’s Best
4590 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-838-0687, opasbest.com
Chef-owner Qais Papoutsis and his brother, chef Nawid Esar, focus on delicious food and family-friendly service at this traditional Greek restaurant. Fan favorites include the housemade baklava, slow-roasted lamb, souvlaki and grilled burgers.
Reader Recommended
Pappoule’s
7475 N. La Cholla Boulevard
520-544-5551
pappoules.com
Opa’s Grill on 4th Ave
500 N. Fourth Avenue
520-838-0568
opasgrill.com
Best Seafood
Kingfisher
2564 E. Grant Road
520-323-7739, kingfishertucson.com
New owners since 2022, Jacqueline Kuder and Ted Burhans are continuing the legacy of Jim “Murph” Murphy and assuring that only the freshest seafood is plated at Kingfisher Bar & Grill. One recent diner raved, “I can’t say enough good things about this place! I just loved everything from the host to the food to the manager.”
Reader Recommended
Mariscos Chihuahua
Multiple locations
mariscoschihuahua.com
Wild Garlic Grill
2870 E. Skyline Drive
520-206-0017
wildgarlicgrill.com
Best French
Ghini’s French Café
1803 E. Prince Road
520-326-9095, ghiniscafe.com
“Frenchness” is guaranteed at this café and bistro, where every item is made with love daily. Stop by for craft coffees, fresh-baked breads, pastries and scratch-made brunch and lunch on the cooled and heated pet-friendly patio.
Reader Recommended
Wild Garlic Grill
2870 E. Skyline Drive
520-206-0017
wildgarlicgrill.com
Le Rendez-vous
3844 E. Fort Lowell Road
520-323-7373
rendezvoustucson.com
Best Eggs Benedict
Baja Cafe
Multiple locations, bajacafetucson.com
Although the cooks recommend soft-poached eggs with a runny yolk, the Eggs Benedict can be ordered in any style. Guests can choose between 13 variations, from classic to Southwest smoked brisket tots to red chile short rib birria.
Reader Recommended
Blue Willow
2616 N. Campbell Avenue
520-327-7577
bluewillowtucson.com
Prep & Pastry
Multiple locations
prepandpastry.com
Best Steakhouse
Silver Saddle
310 E. Benson Highway
520-622-6253
thesilversaddlesteakhouse.com
Old Southwest tradition greets customers in every corner of this family-owned steakhouse. A custom steel and brick mesquite wood grill and pit are used to fire up Arizona’s native mesquite wood, which lends an unmatched smoke flavor to the food.
Reader Recommended
El Corral
2201 E. River Road
520-299-6092
elcorraltucson.com
Charro Steak
188 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-485-1922
charrosteak.com
Best Indian
Saffron
Multiple locations, saffronindianbistro.net
In addition to a menu full of favorites like tandoori lamb chops and chicken tikka masala, this beloved bistro also serves killer craft cocktails and caters. The all-you-can-eat lunch buffet is open every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with more than 15 items. All entrees are gluten-free, and many vegan options are available.
Reader Recommended
Sher E Punjab
853 E. Grant Road
520-624-9393
sherepunjabtucson.com
Indian Twist
4660 E. Camp Lowell Drive
520-495-5499
indiantwistaz.com
Best Jamaican
Kingston Kitchen
(formerly CeeDee’s Jamaican Kitchen)
5305 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-795-3400
Authentic jerk chicken is only minutes away. A happy customer recently stated, “I absolutely loved the food. The jerk chicken was a banger along with the rice and plantains. They had great hot sauces and a full bar.”
Reader Recommended
DJ’s Island Grill
3156 E. Fort Lowell Road
520-861-2271
dsislandgrill.com
Best Sushi
Sushi Garden
Multiple locations, sushigarden.com
The most popular roll on the menu is the sushi garden roll, with shrimp, crab, avocado, and cucumber (the “deluxe” adds fresh salmon on top). A lunch box is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and happy hour is weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m.
Reader Recommended
Sachiko Sushi
1101 N. Wilmot Road
520-886-7000
facebook.com/SachikoSushiTucson
Sushi on Oracle
6449 N. Oracle Road
520-297-3615
sushionoracleaz.com
Best Italian
Caruso’s
434 N. Fourth Avenue
520-624-5765, carusositalian.com
Opened in the 1930s, Caruso’s has remained in the family and practically in the same spot, moving only once after a flood to its current location one block away from the original site. The chefs may have upgraded the equipment, but the techniques for making pasta (ravioli, lasagna, manicotti, cannelloni) and the sauces remain the same. The “big copper pot,” the heart of the place, is visible from the main dining room.
Reader Recommended
Vivace
6440 N. Campbell Avenue
520-795-7221
vivacetucson.com
Locale
60 N. Alvernon Way
520-398-7553
localetucson.com
Best Breakfast
Baja Cafe
Multiple locations, bajacafetucson.com
Classics, combos, sweet treats, specialties and benedicts are all on the morning menu. It would take more than a full week to try every type of pancake: buttermilk, chocolate chip, blueberry, snickerdoodle, cinnamon roll, pecan roll, pineapple express, two pan Sam lemon blueberry and strawberry.
Reader Recommended
Bisbee Breakfast Club
Multiple locations
bisbeebreakfastclub.com
Blue Willow
2616 N. Campbell Avenue
520-327-7577
bluewillowtucson.com
Best Thai
Tuk Tuk Thai
2990 N. Campbell Avenue
520-777-7888, tuktukthai2990.com
Chef Noy Sayso learned to cook from the age of 7 from the best: her mom, auntie and grandma. For a more intimate experience, make reservations to dine at Noy’s House, where Noy offers a rotating monthly menu.
Reader Recommended
Bangkok Café
2511 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-323-6555
bangkokcafe.net
Karuna’s Thai Plate
1917 E. Grant Road
520-325-4129
karunasthaiplate.com
Best Japanese
Raijin Ramen
2955 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-795-3123, raijinramen.com
As if the regular menu did not offer enough deliciousness, the seasonal menu takes ramen to another level with a curry butter miso ramen, plus Curry Soboro Don and fried Japanese scallop. Chase it all down with a Sapporo Nama beer, Japanese craft beer, or hot or cold sake.
Reader Recommended
Ginza
5425 N. Kolb Road
520-529-8877
ginzatucson.com
Ikkyu
2040 W. Orange Grove Road
520-297-9011
ikkyutucson.com
Best Brunch
Blue Willow
2616 N. Campbell Avenue
520-327-7577, bluewillowtucson.com
Benedicts pair perfectly with brunch cocktails and buttermilk pancakes with peach rum punch. The a.m. options are endless, from Nutella French toast to a breakfast banana split (with granola, fruit, yogurt and whipped cream).
Reader Recommended
Baja Cafe
Multiple locationsbajacafetucson.com
Prep & Pastry
Multiple locations
prepandpastry.com
Best Vietnamese
Miss Saigon
Multiple locations, misssaigontucson.com
A staple since 2000, this locally owned chain serves fresh and healthy food, from spring rolls to shrimp skewers, at its three Tucson locations. One regular stated, “It’s our favorite pho place in town.”
Reader Recommended
Ha Long Bay
7245 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-571-1338
halongbaymenu.com
Saigon Pho
Multiple locations
saigonphotucson.org
Best Middle Eastern
Zayna Mediterranean
1138 N. Belvedere Avenue
520-881-4348, zaynamediterranean.com
Zayna believes that customers can taste the quality difference in its dishes. The Levantine-Mediterranean eatery uses fresh veggies; high-end beef, lamb and chicken; and global herbs and spices. Dine-in or take-out specialties such as the Zayna fries lightly dressed in lemon and garlic with special Syrian seasoning, chicken shawarma or beef kofta plate or a falafel sandwich.
Reader Recommended
Istanbul Mediterranean Food
2945 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-849-7945
istanbultucson.com
Persian Room
9290 N. Thornydale Road
520-744-1414, persianroom.com
Best Chinese
Golden Dragon
Multiple locations
520-299-8088, goldendragontucson.com
For more than 30 years this Safeway Shopping Center standout at Sunrise and Swan has been cooking up visually pleasing and mouth-watering gourmet fare. Longtime fans favor its refreshing and unconventional twist on regional dishes from all of China.
Reader Recommended
Jun Dynasty
2933 E. Grant Road
520-881-0778, jundynasty.com
Noodleholics
3502 E. Grant Road
520-305-4262, noodleholics.com
Best Contemporary/ Fusion Restaurant
Tito & Pep
4122 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-207-0116, titoandpep.com
Midtown’s neighborhood bistro claims to encompass the spirit of Tucson and the Southwest with its mesquite-fired cuisine. Chef-owner John Martinez’s distinctive and flavorful dishes include charred summer bean salad, grilled Baja striped bass and grilled New York strip.
Reader Recommended
Wildflower
7037 N. Oracle Road
520-219-4230, wildflowertucson.com
Zio Peppe
6502 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-888-4242, ziopeppeaz.com
Best Downtown Restaurant
Cup Café
311 E. Congress Street
520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com
Raise your glass to Cup Café. Located inside Hotel Congress, Cup Café boasts a creative menu with brioche French toast, cast iron baked eggs, quiche du jour, vegan breakfast tamales, barrio toast, smoked salmon benedict, omelets, Cubano sandwiches, country fried tofu sandwiches, fish ‘n’ chips, a Tucson dip with brisket, tacos, soups and salads, calamari, lettuce wraps and black bean meatballs. They are especially known for their dessert carousel, which is filled with homemade desserts.
Reader Recommended
The Monica
40 E. Congress
520-645-1922, themonicatucson.com
Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink
101 E. Pennington Street
520-882-5550, www.reillypizza.com
Best Northwest Restaurant
The Parish
6453 N. Oracle Road
520-797-1233, theparishtucson.com
The Parish puts a fun twist on traditional dishes. The foods were inspired by the three owners, who hail from Louisiana, Arizona and Texas. The menu includes noshes such as frog legs, lamb chorizo, hushpuppies, cast iron cornbread, goat cheese relleno, pork rinds and bacon popcorn. Patrons can also choose from fuller dishes such as beer-battered catfish, gumbo, grilled trout, shrimp and grits, burgers, hot chicken sandwiches, pulled pork pibil and po’boys. Oh, and don’t forget the homemade bread pudding and pickle berry pie.
Reader Recommended
Wildflower
7037 N. Oracle Road
520-219-4230, wildflowertucson.com
Charro Vida
7109 N. Oracle Road
520-779-1922, charrovida.com
Best Central Restaurant
Kingfisher Bar and Grill
2564 E. Grant Road
520-323-7739, kingfishertucson.com
When another burger or burrito just won’t do, head to Kingfisher’s where you will find some of the Old Pueblo’s best seafood. Whether you like your oysters baked, fried or naked, Kingfisher’s got them. They have fried fish, fish and chips, smoked fish of the day, yellowfin tuna poke, calamari and shrimp. Missing New England? Have a warm lobster roll. There are also some non-water proteins to choose from. Plus, the side lounge has an award-winning wine list.
Reader Recommended
Blue Willow Restaurant and Gift Shop
2616 N. Campbell Avenue
520-327-7577, bluewillowtucson.com
Tito and Pep
4122 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-207-0116
Best Upscale Restaurant
Vivace
6440 N. Campbell Avenue
520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com
One look at Vivace’s menu and you know you are in for a meal to remember. Start with a little something from the full wine list, nosh on grilled asparagus and parma prosciutto, then enjoy a bit of beef tenderloin grilled with marsala wine sauce and paired with garlic potato puree. If there’s room, top it off with a chocolate fondue, spumoni or the gelato of the day. Or let your server recommend your meal. Either way, this is one great place to dine.
Reader Recommended
Wild Garlic Grill
2870 E. Skyline Drive
520-206-0017
wildgarlicgrill.com
Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort
5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road
520-526-9345
haciendadelsol.com
Best Eastside Restaurant
Zio Peppe
6502 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-888-4242, ziopeppeaz.com
Italian American meets the flavors of Southern Arizona at Zio Peppe Pizza. That means that, sure, you can get traditional pepperoni pizza, but why not try something different, like the Figgy Stardust (figs, bacon, fresh mozzarella, honey and chamomile goat cheese and a pomegranate drizzle) or El Rustico Birria (Chef Juan Almanza’s beef birria, mozzarella, onion, cilantro and consommé)? There is also an interesting assortment of appetizers and pastas. We can’t stay away from the Elote Arancini. Here’s why: street corn + risotto, lime crema and queso fresco. You know you want it.
Reader Recommended
The Barnyard Crafthouse and Eatery
11011 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-600-7570, barnyardaz.com
Saguaro Corners Restaurant and Bar
3750 S. Old Spanish Trail
520-886-2020, saguarocorners.com
Best African Restaurant
Zemam’s Ethiopian Restaurant
2731 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-239-5145
Feeling adventurous? Avoid the long flight and visit Zeman’s, one of Tucson’s authentic African food restaurants. The place is small, but the food is exotic. Beginners should start with the sampler plate to get a quick taste of the cuisine. Don’t forget that it’s common to eat with your hands using the spongy Ethiopian bread as a sort of scoop.
Reader Recommended
Cafe Desta
758 S. Stone Avenue
520-370-7000, destacafe.com
Alafia West African Cuisine
1070 N. Swan Road
520-331-7161
facebook.com/alafiawestafricancuisine/
Best Southside Restaurant
Mi Nidito Restaurant
1913 S. Fourth Street
520-622-5081, miniditorestaurant.com
There’s a reason President Bill Clinton and Julio and Enrique Iglesias, among many other celebs, have eaten here. It’s because the food is so good. Open since 1952, El Nidito has been doling out enchiladas, tamales, carne seca and chorizo burritos to the waiting public with no small amount of success. Want the real thing? Eat here.
Reader Recommended
Rollies Mexican Patio
4573 S. 12th Street
520-300-6289, rolliestucson.com
El Torrero
231 E. 26th Street
520-622-9534, eltorerotucson.com
Best Chef
Maria Mazon (BOCA by Maria Mazon)
BOCA
533 Fourth Avenue
520-777-8134, bocatacos.com
A Tucson institution, Chef Maria Mazon has been creating interesting, imaginative and Oh-so-delicious tacos since 2010. Mazon has been nominated twice for a James Beard Award and competed on “Chopped” and “Top Chef.” She creates authentic Sonoran tacos with a twist, lots of twists.
Reader Recommended
Mateo Otero (Rollies Mexican Patio)
4573 S. 12th Street
520-300-6289, rolliestucson.com
Travis Peters (The Parish)
6453 N. Oracle Road
520-797-1233, theparishtucson.com
Best Foothills Restaurant
Wild Garlic Grill
2870 E. Skyline Drive
520-206-0017, wildgarlicgrill.com
Executive Chef Steven Schultz combines the traditional Southwest and French cuisines and methods of cooking, creating very delicious dishes, including his specialty, fresh sea bass straight out of the Sea of Cortez. Eat here and experience exceptional service but also a feeling of welcome and homecoming. The owners want guests to feel at peace while they enjoy the edible art on their plate.
Reader Recommended
Vivace
6440 N. Campbell Avenue
520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com
North Italia
2995 E. Skyline Drive
520-299-1600, northitalia.com
Best Place to Eat Lunch
Downtown
The Little One
151 N. Stone Avenue
520-612-9830, thelittleoneaz.com
The Little One serves authentic Mexican-style dishes that remind customers of home. It’s a family-owned restaurant operated by the Davila family. Its origins are the Café Poca Cosa, which was owned by daughter and father Suzanna and Luis Davila. At the intimate breakfast and lunch spot, guests can eat indoors or on the patio. They offer dishes such as chicken mole, huevos entomatados or huevos con machaca, caldo de pollo chicken broth soup, pollo ranchero and barbacoa. They have vegan and vegetarian options and special dishes such as the lunch surprise and combination plates.
Reader Recommended
Cup Café
311 E. Congress St., Tucson
520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com
Street Taco & Beer Co.
Multiple locations
949-949-2226, streettaco.online
Best Westside Restaurant
Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe
2456 N. Silver Mosaic Drive
520-624-4512, teresasmosaic.com
A beautiful view of the Catalinas, freshly made on-site tortillas like your mom used to make and true Oaxacan-Sonoran cuisine: this is what you will find at Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe. The family came back from a devastating fire better than before and they want to show off what they do best. There’s a branch across town if it’s more convenient. Make sure you bring home some of those great tortillas. Enjoy Sunday brunch, lunch or dinner. Pair it with a cerveza, margarita or limonada.
Reader Recommended
Seis Kitchen
1765 E. River Road, 520-612-7630
130 S. Avenida del Convento, 520-622-6002
9740 N. Oracle Road, 520-797-5669
seiskitchen.com
Augustin Kitchen
100 S. Avenida del Convento
520-398-5382, augustinkitchen.com
Best Place to Eat Gluten Free
Gourmet Girls Gluten Free
Bakery/Bistro
5845 N. Oracle Road
520-408-9000, gourmetgirlsglutenfree.com
Not everyone can take gluten, that major ingredient in any wheat product. But one bite of the Gourmet Girls’ gluten-free waffles and you will hear the angels sing. Pair it with a sausage patty or a couple of eggs and possibly a mimosa and you are starting your day off right. Or try the quiche or eggs benedict. If breakfast isn’t for you, get lunch. There’s a tempting assortment of sandwiches, including a double-decker grilled cheese sandwich, a Reuben on “rye” or a grass-fed beef hamburger. Open for breakfast and lunch.
Reader Recommended
Dedicated Gluten-Free Bakery
and Coffee Shop
4500 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-209-2872, dedicatedgf.com
Best Outdoor Dining
Locale Neighborhood Italian
60 N. Alvernon Way
520-398-7553, localetucson.com
Breakfast, lunch or dinner, the Locale is open and waiting for you to dine here. Check out the patio. Sitting outside on a warm fall evening with a soft gentle zephyr blowing in off the desert, caressing your skin and a plate of French toast or a seven-layer lasagne in front of you, now that’s dining.
Reader Recommended
The Barnyard Crafthouse and Eatery
11011 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-600-7570
barnyardaz.com
Cup Cafe
311 E. Congress Street
520-798-1618
hotelcongress.com
Best Korean Restaurant
TakaMatsu Korean Restaurant
5532 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-512-0800, takatucson.net
Sushi, bulgogi or bibimbap: These are the makings of a great lunch at TakaMatsu Restaurant. There are plenty of other choices, too, including Korean lunch boxes and bento lunch boxes enough to sate your hunger and get you through the afternoon. Then there’s the dinner menu. A full selection of Korean barbecue ingredients, Korean soups and stews and even Japanese Teppan Yaki dinners. They have kids’ plates, too.
Reader Recommended
Korea House
4030 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-325-4377
koreahouserestaurant.net
Taegukgi Korean BBQ House
6118 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-367-4219
Best New Restaurant
Bashful Bandit Barbecue
3686 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-526-2368, bashfulbanditbbq.com
Eating at the Bashful Bandit is like a best friend’s barbecue. That’s how the owners want guests to feel when they eat here. Inside the dining room or outside on the patio, diners can enjoy sliced or chopped prime brisket, green chili pulled pork or smoked chicken, to name a few. Sides include mac and cheese, borracho beans or dill potato salad. There’s more, but you get the idea. Get dinner by the pound, the plate or as a sandwich. There’s a kid’s portion, too.
Reader Recommended
Agave House Mexican Restaurant
943 E. University Boulevard
520-600-6631
agavehousetucson.com
Tandem American Eatery
8864 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-526-2501
tandemaz.com
Best Signature Dish
Carne Seca (El Charro)
311 N. Court Avenue, 520-622-1922
7725 N. Oracle Road, 520-229-1922
6910 E. Sunrise, 520-514-1922
elcharrocafe.com
Take a look at the roof of the Court Avenue location of El Charro and you will see a cage housing thin strips of lean beef drying in the Sonoran sun. When it’s brought inside, the strips are spiced and fried. You’ve never had anything like this.
Reader Recommended
Drunken Angel (The Parish)
6453 N. Oracle Road
520-797-1233
theparishtucson.com
El Rustico Birria Pizza (Zio Peppe)
6502 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-888-4242
ziopeppeaz.com
Best Dining with a View
Hacienda Del Sol
5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road
520-299-1501, haciendadelsol.com
Hacienda Del Sol offers amazing views to complement a meal from its acclaimed culinary team at two separate locations: Terraza Garden Patio and Lounge and The Grill. Terraza even allows pets and has a pet menu, so there’s something for everyone.
Reader Recommended
Vivace
6440 N. Campbell Avenue
520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com
Saguaro Corners
3750 S. Old Spanish Trail
520-886-2020, saguaro-corners.com
Best Restaurant to Dazzle
Out-of-Town Visitors
La Chingada Cocina Mexicana
110 E. Pennington Street
520-867-8441, lachingadacocina.com
Out-of-town guests will never forget their meal experience at La Chingada, the Downtown restaurant with the naughty name. Nearly any night is a good night to make a reservation for dinner, but on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, live music is on the menu. No need for a passport for this experience. How about street tacos, flan or churro cheesecake? Brunch and lunch are also served.
Reader Recommended
Bata
35 E. Toole Avenue
520-367-4718, batatucson.com
El Charro
Multiple locations