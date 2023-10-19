Best Restaurants 2023

Best Vegetarian/Vegan
Tumerico
2526 E. Sixth Street, 520-240-6947
402 E. Fourth Avenue, 520-392-0224
tumerico.com
For a delicious, healthy, meatless meal, our readers prefer the Latin cuisine at Tumerico. The restaurant keeps its menu fresh by changing it every day. Two recurring popular items that appear in different varieties are tacos and burritos. Catering is available.
Reader Recommended
Lovin’ Spoonfuls
2990 N. Campbell Avenue
520-325-7766, lovinspoonfuls.com
Charro Vida
7109 N. Oracel Road
520-779-1922, charrovida.com
Best Greek
Opa’s Best
4590 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-838-0687, opasbest.com
Brothers and fellow chefs Qais Papoutsis and Nawid Esar create the best Greek food in Tucson, according to our readers. Owned by Papoutsis, Opa’s Best slow-roasts its lamb and makes its baklava in-house. Diners can enjoy meze (Mediterranean appetizers) while waiting for orders such as lamb dolmades, spicy chicken souvlaki kabobs and moussaka. Lunch specials and catering are available.
Reader Recommended
Pappoule’s
7475 N. La Cholla Boulevard
520-544-5551, pappoules.com
Zayna
1138 N. Belvedere Avenue
520-881-4348, zaynamediterranean.com
Best Seafood
Kingfisher
2564 E. Grant Road
520-323-7739, kingfishertucson.com
The catch of the day for seafood lovers in Tucson is Kingfisher Bar and Grill. The establishment features a chilled seafood bar with shellfish, ceviche and smoked fish. For those seeking something warmer, menu choices include macadamia-nut-crusted Hawaiian fish, tom yum talay and steamed littleneck clams. Online reservations, gift cards, happy hour specials and private event hosting are available.
Reader Recommended
Mariscos Chihuahua
1009 N. Grande Avenue
520-623-3563, mariscoschihuahua.com
Wild Garlic Grill
2870 E. Skyline Drive
520-206-0017, wildgarlicgrill.com
Best French
Ghini’s French Caffé
1803 E. Prince Road
520-326-9095, ghiniscafe.com
Born and trained in Marseilles, chef Coralie Satta brings the exquisite flavors of southern French cuisine to her award-winning restaurant, Ghini’s French Caffé. Open for breakfast and lunch, the restaurant uses fresh, local, ethically farmed ingredients to create dishes such as eggs Provencal, croque madame and a chicken cordon blue sandwich. The menu offers vegan and gluten-free selections. The pet-friendly restaurant supports several local charities. Gifts for purchase and an email newsletter are available.
Reader Recommended
Le Rendez-Vous
3844 Fort Lowell Road
520-323-7373, rendezvoustucson.com
Best Eggs Benedict
Baja Café
7002 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-495-4772
2970 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-344-7369
bajacafetucson.com
With a huge selection of 14 varieties of eggs Benedict, Tucson readers say Baja Café is the best place in town to enjoy this breakfast classic. The restaurant’s creations include Southwest smoked brisket tots, the mac daddy (made with crispy fried chipotle mac) and black widow (featuring herbed cream cheese and pesto hollandaise sauce). Ingredients such as birria, tamales and shredded brisket are incorporated into other varieties.
Reader Recommended
Blue Willow
2616 N. Campbell Avenue
520-327-7577, bluewillowtucson.com
Prep and Pastry
2660 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-326-7737
6450 E. Grant Road, 520-838-0809
prepandpastry.com
Best Steakhouse
Silver Saddle
310 E. Benson Highway
520-622-6253, thesilversaddlesteakhouse.com
Since 1984. family-owned and -operated Silver Saddle has been satisfying its customers with steaks cooked over a custom steel and brick mesquite wood grill and pit. The steakhouse butchers all of its cuts on site to ensure the age of the beef, which in turn ensures the tenderness of the meat. Lunch specials, a wine list and a kids menu are available.
Reader Recommended
El Corral
2201 E. River Road
520-299-6092, elcorraltucson.com
Charro Steak
188 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-485-1922, charrosteak.com
Best Indian
Saffron
7607 N. Oracle Road
520-742-9100, saffronindianbistro.net
Authentic cuisine, a vibrant dining room, and a high standard of service make Safron our readers’ top destination for Indian food. The curated menu features choices such as tandoori lamb chops, tandoori pearl prawns, goat biryani and chana masala. Catering and an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet are available.
Reader Recommended
Sher E Punjab
3 E. Grant Road
520-624-9393, sherepunjabtucson.com
Indian Twist
4660 E. Camp Lowell Drive
520-495-5499, indiantwistaz.com
Best Jamaican
Ds Island Grill
3156 E. Fort Lowell Road
520-861-2271, dsislandgrill.com
D’s Island Grill brings the vibrant flavors of Jamaica to Tucson. Originally founded as a food truck before moving into a traditional restaurant space in 2013, D’s uses fresh ingredients to cook up everything from coco bread to jerk chicken and oxtail stew. The restaurant also puts a Jamaican twist on Southwest favorites with dishes such as jerk chicken tacos and jerk beef quesadillas. Catering and a kids menu are available.
Reader Recommended
Kingston’s Kitchen
5305 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-795-3400, kingston-jamaican-kitchen.business.site
Best Sushi
Sushi Garden
3048 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-326-4700
7401 N. La Cholla Boulevard, 520-877-8744
sushigarden.com
When Tucson readers want fresh sushi, they prefer to get it at Sushi Garden. The restaurant offers traditional and unique takes on sushi, nigiri and sashimi. Diners can select from options such as the lobster tail roll, lollipop roll, Baja jalapeno roll and volcano roll. Online reservations, takeout and delivery are available.
Reader Recommended
Sachiko Sushi
1101 N. Wilmot Road
520-886-7000, facebook.com/SachikoSushiTucson
Sushi on Oracle
6449 N. Oracle Road
520-297-3615, sushionoracle.net
Best Italian
Caruso’s
434 N. Fourth Avenue
520-624-5765, carusositalian.com
The same family has been serving great Italian cuisine in Tucson since its founding by chef Nicasio “Caruso” Zagona in 1938. The restaurant makes its own pasta and sauces. Its menu offers made to order pasta dishes, chicken tetrazzini, spinach cannelloni and many other Italian favorites. Online reservations and orders to go are available.
Reader Recommended
Vivace
6440 N. Campbell Avenue
520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com
Locale
60 N. Alvernon Way
520-398-7553, localetucson.com
Best Breakfast
Bisbee Breakfast Club
Four Tucson locations, bisbeebreakfastclub.com
When Tucson readers want to start their day off right with a great breakfast, they head to Bisbee Breakfast Club. They can wake up with a freshly brewed cup of locally roasted coffee and then look over a menu with items such as copper queen skillet, potato cakes and a three-egg shrimp omelet. They can digest with ease afterward knowing that their favorite breakfast spot is engaged with the community and works with nonprofits and educational facilities in the region.
Reader Recommended
Best Thai
Tuk Tuk Thai
2990 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-777-7888
12125 N. Oracle Road, 520-655-3999
tuktukthai2990.com
Artistically prepared dishes using the finest available ingredients make Tuk Tuk Thai the top choice among our readers for Thai food in Tucson. The restaurant, which describes its cuisine as Thai street food, offers a menu with choices such as pumpkin curry chicken, crab noodle, pad Thai street style with shrimp, and chef-recommended panang curry duck. Online ordering and private dining are available.
Reader Recommended
Bangkok Cafe
2511 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-323-6555, bangkokcafe.net
Karuna
1917 E. Grant Road
520-325-4129, karunasthaiplate.com
Best Japanese
Yoshimatsu
2741 N. Campbell Avenue
520-320-1574, facebook.com/yoshimatsuaz
Chef owner Yoshimi Tashima not only cooks up what our readers believe is the best Japanese food in town, she has a personal interest in ensuring that customers receive healthy meals. A cancer survivor who believes in the healing power of food, she emphasizes vegetables in many dishes, uses organic ingredients as much as possible, and never adds MSG to anything. In addition to bento boxes, noodles and sushi, the restaurant serves a variety of ramens including immune booster ginger mushroom ramen. Happy hour; a sushi menu; lunch specials; gluten-free options; and delivery through Postmates, DoorDash and GrubHub are available.
Reader Recommended
Raijin Ramen
2995 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-795-3121, facebook.com/raijinramen.tucson
Ginza
5425 N. Kolb Road
520-529-8877, ginzatucson.com
Best Brunch
Prep and Pastry
2660 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-326-7737
6450 E. Grant Road, 520-838-0809
prepandpastry.com
Prep and Pastry believes that food should not merely be delicious, but beautiful as well. Its diverse brunch menu offers diners selections such as harissa shakshuka, cast iron duck confit, smoked salmon hash and chickpea scramble. Brunch can also be accompanied by beverages such as mimosas, tap beer, loose leaf tea or cold brew coffee.
Reader Recommended
Best Vietnamese
Miss Saigon
Three Tucson locations
misssaigontucson.com
Miss Saigon prides itself on serving the best Vietnamese cuisine and adapting it to the American way of life. The popular restaurant uses fresh ingredients to prepare pho, egg noodle soups, rice plates, vermicelli and other dishes. Vegetarian options, reservations and takeout are available.
Reader Recommended
Ha Long Bay
7245 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-571-1338, halongbaymenu.com
Bahndicted
1980 W. Orange Grove Road
520-398-8128, banhdicted.com
Best Middle Eastern
Zayna
1138 N. Belvedere Avenue
520-881-4348, zaynamediterranean.com
Tucson readers love the healthy Mediterranean dishes made with fresh, quality ingredients at Zayna. With menu choices such as garlic yogurt, chicken shawarma salad, lamb kifta and a cauliflower sandwich, Zayna keeps its customers happy and healthy. Vegan options and takeout are available.
Reader Recommended
Istanbul Mediterranean Food
2945 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-849-7945, istanbultucson.com
Shish Kebab House
5855 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-745-5308, shishkebabrestaurant.com
Best Chinese
Golden Dragon
6433 N. Oracle Road, 520-297-1862
4704 N. Sunrise Drive. 520-299-8088
goldendragontucson.com
For more than three decades, Golden Dragon has been providing Tucson with a traditional and authentic Chinese dining experience. Using fresh ingredients to create dishes that are as appealing to the palette as they are to the eye, the restaurant serves plates that represent all of China’s regions. The extensive menu features numerous Chinese favorites based on vegetables, noodles. beef, pork, seafood, chicken and duck. Online ordering and family dinners are available.
Reader Recommended
Jun Dynasty
2933 E. Grant Road
520-881-0778, jundynasty.com
Guilin
4445 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-320-7768, guilintucson.com
Best Contemporary/Fusion
Restaurant
Wildflower
7037 N. Oracle Road
520-219-4230, wildflowertucson.com
Wildflower is a modern American restaurant that is inspired by culinary traditions from around the world. This fusion is reflected in menu items such as short rib ravioli, lemongrass skewered scallops, and its grilled shrimp and avocado bowl. Gift cards, group dining. a loyalty club, and online orders and reservations are available.
Reader Recommended
Tito & Pep
4122 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-207-0116, titoandpep.com
Feast
3719 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-326-9363, eatatfeast.com
Best Downtown Restaurant
Cup Cafe
311 E. Congress Street
520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com/family/the-cup
Whether heading out to hear live music at Hotel Congress’ Club Congress or just passing by the historic Downtown hotel, our readers recommend eating at Cup Café. Located within the hotel, Cup Café features something for every time of day. Diners can choose from Creole breakfast, cast-iron baked eggs or a vegan breakfast tamale in the morning. At lunchtime, drunken fish tacos and a Cuban sandwich are available. Hemp tamales, mesquite smoked ribs and pork schnitzel can be enjoyed for dinner.
Reader Recommended
HUB Restaurant & Ice Creamery
266 Congress Street
520-207-8201, hubdowntown.com
Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink
101 E. Pennington Street
520-882-5550, reillypizza.com
Best Northwest Restaurant
The Parish
6453 N. Oracle Road
520-797-1233, theparishtucson.com
Southern hospitality, charm and cuisine are the hallmarks of The Parish, our readers’ favorite spot in northwestern Tucson. The gastropub adds a unique twist to Southern comfort food. Menu choices include shrimp and grits, watermelon salad, bacon popcorn and hot legs le’jean (made with frog legs). Happy hour, gift cards, online ordering and a loyalty program are available.
Reader Recommended
Noble Hops
1335 W. lambert Lane, Oro Valley
520-797-4677, noblehops.com
Best Central Restaurant
Blue Willow
2616 N. Campbell Avenue
520-327-7577, bluewillowtucson.com
For more than four decades, family-owned Blue Willow has been feeding Central Tucson with breakfast, lunch and dinner. Diners can enjoy Sonoran carnitas Benedict in the morning, spinach lasagna in the afternoon, gruyere mac and cheese in the evening, and chocolate sour cream cake for dessert. The restaurant has its own bakery and a gift shop. Gift certificates and takeout are available.
Reader Recommended
Best Upscale Restaurant
Vivace
6440 N. Campbell Avenue
520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com
Exquisite northern Italian cuisine crafted with the finest ingredients and served in an elegant setting makes Vivace the top destination for fine dining, according to Tucson readers. Menu selections include osso buco, crab-filled breaded chicken breast, seafood lasagnette and vegan Bolognese. Private dining and takeout with curbside pickup are available.
Reader Recommended
Best Eastside Restaurant
Zio Pepe
6502 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-888-4242, ziopeppeaz.com
A collaboration between chefs Devon Sanner and Mat Cable, Zio Pepe serves up Italian American pizza and pasta classics influenced by Sonoran culinary traditions and flavors. This fusion can be felt in menu items such as tamale polenta, rotini alla tequila and el rustico birria pizza. Even the restaurant’s name, which is Italian for “Uncle Joe,” alludes to Tucson’s restaurant history. Cable’s uncle, Joe Sottosanti, opened the first Sicilian pizzeria in Tucson nearly half a century ago.
Reader Recommended
Jonathan’s Cork
6320 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-296-1631, jonathanscork.com
Saguaro Corners
3750 S. Old Spanish Trail
520-886-2020, bit.ly/3SIHqLp
Best African
Zemam’s
2731 E. Broadway Boulevard
119 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-882-4955, zemamsrestaurants.com
A refugee from his homeland, Amanuel Gebremariam opened Zemam’s in 1993 as Tucson’s first Ethiopian restaurant. Today the family-owned establishment serves the best cuisine from Ethiopia or anywhere else in Africa, according to our readers. Diners can order a variety of mild and spicy vegetable and meat dishes that are served on injera, a healthy, spongy bread made from teff, an Ethiopian grain. The dishes are served in a traditional way, to be shared communally and using the injera instead of utensils to pick up the food.
Reader Recommended
Cafe Desta
758 S. Stone Avenue
520-370-7000, destacafe.com
Alafia West African Cuisine
1070 N. Swan Road
520-331-7161, facebook.com/alafiawestafricancuisine
Best Southside Restaurant
Mi Nidito
1813 S. Fourth Avenue
520-622-5081, miniditorestaurant.com
Tucson readers say that the best food to eat south of Downtown is the south of the border cuisine cooked up at Mi Nidito. Since 1952, the family-owned restaurant has served famous politicians, entertainers, athletes and loyal Tucsonans. They have come for delicious Sonoran plates of chimichangas, flautas, chiles rellenos and enchiladas. For the curious, the menu even offers the President’s Plate, which is the identical meal President Bill Clinton had at the restaurant in 1999.
Reader Recommended
Rollie’s Mexican Patio
4573 S. 12th Avenue
520-300-6289, rolliestucson.com
El Torero
231 E. 26th Street
520-622-9534, eltorerotucson.com
Best Chef
Maria Mazon
(BOCA Tacos y Tequila)
533 N. Fourth Avenue
520-777-8134, bocatacos.com
Maria Mazon, a semifinalist for the prestigious James Beard award, stamps her imprint on the authentic Sonoran cuisine at BOCA Tacos y Tequila by dispelling notions that Mexican food is fast food. She expresses her identity as a woman born in Tucson and raised in Sonora through the original and eclectic dishes she has created for the restaurant she founded and owns. In addition to a new menu item she creates every Wednesday, menu choices include pulpo (octopus) asado, mole de pollo tacos and citrus-marinated salmon.
Reader Recommended
Mateo Otero (Rollie’s Mexican Patio)
4573 S. 12th Avenue
520-300-6289, rolliestucson.com
Travis Peters (The Parish)
6453 N. Oracle Road
520-797-1233, theparishtucson.com
Best Foothills Restaurant
Since 1993, Vivace has combined consistent service and Italian cuisine crafted with the highest quality of ingredients to create an unforgettable dining experience in the Foothills area. A full wine list accompanies a menu with entrees including pork Parmigiano, veal picatta, eggplant lasagna, and roasted shrimp with seafood stuffing. Those who save room for dessert will be tempted by tiramisu, spumoni or warm chocolate molten cake.
Reader Recommended
Union Public House
4340 N. Campbell Avenue
520-329-8575, uniontucson.com
Best Place to Eat Lunch
Downtown
When grabbing lunch while Downtown, our readers love to check in at the Hotel Congress’ Cup Café. Nestled along the hotel’s street front, the café offers a relaxed dining environment both indoors and outdoors. The lunch menu includes Sonoran cauliflower tacos, a country fried tofu sandwich, and a Tucson dip sandwich with smoked brisket. Tables can be reserved online.
Reader Recommended
The Little One
151 N. Stone Avenue
520-612-9830, thelittleoneaz.com
Street Taco and Beer Co.
Multiple locations, facebook.com/streetoncongress
Best Westside Restaurant
Seis
Three Tucson locations, seiskitchen.com
The sights, smells and flavors of authentic Mexican street food make Seis our readers’ top choice for dining on the Westside. Seis is committed to being a green restaurant by using locally raised and sustainably sourced ingredients, as well as packaging that is either recycled or biodegradable. Diners can therefore feel better when enjoying menu choices such as calabacitas tacos, surf and turf burritos, or nachos grande. Happy hour, takeout, delivery and catering are available.
Reader Recommended
Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe
2456 N. Silver Mosaic Drive
520-624-4512, teresasmosaic.com
Agustin Kitchen
100 S. Avenida Del Convento
520-398-5382, agustinkitchen.com
Best Place to Eat Gluten Free
Tumerico
2526 E. Sixth Street, 520-240-6947
402 E. Fourth Avenue, 520-392-0224
tumerico.com
Tumerico is not only an oasis for vegetarian and vegan diners, but also serves as a great option for those who want or need to follow a gluten-free diet. Although the menu rotates and changes daily, there are always gluten-free options. Some recent ones include Cuban and al pastor tacos, ropa vieja, tamales and Sonoran hot dogs.
Reader Recommended
Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery
5845 N. Oracle Road
520-408-9000, gourmetgirlsglutenfree.com
Dedicated
4500 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-209-2872, dedicatedgf.com
Best Outdoor Dining
LaCo (formerly La Cocina)
201 N. Court Avenue
520-622-0351, lacotucson.com
Nestled within the walls of Old Town Artisans in the Presidio District, LaCo is the nicest spot in town to dine al fresco, in the opinion of Tucson readers. Diners can enjoy live music several nights a week while ordering menu choices such as cauliflower wings, elote pasta and pork solomo sandwich. Online reservations and Saturday and Sunday brunches are available.
Reader Recommended
Locale
60 N. Alvernon Way
520-398-7553, localetucson.com
Best Korean
Takamatsu
5532 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-512-0800, takatucson.net
For more than a quarter century, Takamatsu has been providing Tucsonans authentic Korean (and Japanese) cuisine. Patrons can choose from a wide selection of cold noodle dishes, Korean barbecue entrees, and other entrees such as bibim bop. They can also have a Korean beer or other Korean adult beverages with their meal. Happy hour, lunch specials and delivery through Grubhub are available.
Reader Recommended
Korea House
4030 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-325-4377
Taegugki Korean BBQ
6118 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-367-4219, tggsd.com
Best New Restaurant
Mojo Cuban Kitchen & Rum Bar
1929 E. Grant Road
520-650-6656, mojocuban.com
An exciting new addition to the Tucson dining scene, Mojo Cuban Kitchen & Rum Bar adds a fun and fresh modern dash to authentic traditional Cuban dishes. Named after a Caribbean garlic sauce, the restaurant offers a full service indoor/outdoor bar servicing a wide array of rums and punctuated by a regionally inspired soundtrack. For dining, the menu offers Cuban favorites such as ropa vieja, fried yuca, empanadas and, of course, a Cuban sandwich. Delivery, pickup orders and catering are available.
Reader Recommended
Flower Child
2960 N. Campbell Avenue
520-276-4550, iamaflowerchild.com
Doughbird
2960 N. Campbell Avenue
520-605-0030, eatdoughbird.com
Best Signature Dish
Carne Seca (El Charro)
Four locations, elcharrocafe.com
The signature dish at one of Tucson’s signature restaurants, El Charro’s Carne Seca is famous not only in town but far beyond Southern Arizona. The restaurant has been featured in national media and nominated for national awards. Locals and visitors alike order the carne seca (“dry meat”) platter featuring marinated angus beef dried in the sun. It is also served as a quesadilla, enchilada, salad, chile relleno, taco burrito or chimichanga.
Reader Recommended
El Rustico Birria Pizza (Zio Peppe)
6502 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-888-4242, ziopeppeaz.com
Drunken Angel (The Parish)
6453 N. Oracle Road
520-797-1233, theparishtucson.com
Best Dining with a View
Hacienda Del Sol
5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road
520-526-9245, haciendadelsol.com
The breathtaking mountain and sunset vistas at Hacienda del Sol can almost make guests forget the innovative cuisine of the expert chefs at The Terraza Garden Patio and Longue and The Grill at Hacienda Del Sol. Whether enjoying tacos, tapas, a glass of one of over 800 wines, or Sunday brunch, diners are treated to a unique gastronomic experience. Live music and private dining are available.
Reader Recommended
Saguaro Corners
3750 S. Old Spanish Trail
520-886-2020, bit.ly/3SIHqLp
Best Restaurant to Dazzle
Out-of-Town Visitors
La Chingada
110 E. Pennington Street
520-867-8411, lachingadacocina.com
When Tucson readers have out-of-town company, they show off their town’s dining scene by taking them to La Chingada. The restaurant’s atmosphere is as colorful and vibrant as its authentic Mexican cuisine. Locals and visitors can catch up with each other over an order of mole negro con pollo, pasta con camarones al ajillo (garlic shrimp pasta), or Lorenza de ribeye. There is live music three days a week, including a mariachi band on Sundays.
Reader Recommended
El Charro
Four locations, elcharrocafe.com
Bata
35 E. Toole Avenue
520-367-4718, batatucson.com