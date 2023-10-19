Best Restaurants 2023

Best Vegetarian/Vegan

Tumerico

2526 E. Sixth Street, 520-240-6947

402 E. Fourth Avenue, 520-392-0224

tumerico.com

For a delicious, healthy, meatless meal, our readers prefer the Latin cuisine at Tumerico. The restaurant keeps its menu fresh by changing it every day. Two recurring popular items that appear in different varieties are tacos and burritos. Catering is available.

Reader Recommended

Lovin’ Spoonfuls

2990 N. Campbell Avenue

520-325-7766, lovinspoonfuls.com

Charro Vida

7109 N. Oracel Road

520-779-1922, charrovida.com





Best Greek

Opa’s Best

4590 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-838-0687, opasbest.com

Brothers and fellow chefs Qais Papoutsis and Nawid Esar create the best Greek food in Tucson, according to our readers. Owned by Papoutsis, Opa’s Best slow-roasts its lamb and makes its baklava in-house. Diners can enjoy meze (Mediterranean appetizers) while waiting for orders such as lamb dolmades, spicy chicken souvlaki kabobs and moussaka. Lunch specials and catering are available.

Reader Recommended

Pappoule’s

7475 N. La Cholla Boulevard

520-544-5551, pappoules.com

Zayna

1138 N. Belvedere Avenue

520-881-4348, zaynamediterranean.com





Best Seafood

Kingfisher

2564 E. Grant Road

520-323-7739, kingfishertucson.com

The catch of the day for seafood lovers in Tucson is Kingfisher Bar and Grill. The establishment features a chilled seafood bar with shellfish, ceviche and smoked fish. For those seeking something warmer, menu choices include macadamia-nut-crusted Hawaiian fish, tom yum talay and steamed littleneck clams. Online reservations, gift cards, happy hour specials and private event hosting are available.

Reader Recommended

Mariscos Chihuahua

1009 N. Grande Avenue

520-623-3563, mariscoschihuahua.com

Wild Garlic Grill

2870 E. Skyline Drive

520-206-0017, wildgarlicgrill.com





Best French

Ghini’s French Caffé

1803 E. Prince Road

520-326-9095, ghiniscafe.com

Born and trained in Marseilles, chef Coralie Satta brings the exquisite flavors of southern French cuisine to her award-winning restaurant, Ghini’s French Caffé. Open for breakfast and lunch, the restaurant uses fresh, local, ethically farmed ingredients to create dishes such as eggs Provencal, croque madame and a chicken cordon blue sandwich. The menu offers vegan and gluten-free selections. The pet-friendly restaurant supports several local charities. Gifts for purchase and an email newsletter are available.

Reader Recommended

Wild Garlic Grill

2870 E. Skyline Drive

520-206-0017, wildgarlicgrill.com

Le Rendez-Vous

3844 Fort Lowell Road

520-323-7373, rendezvoustucson.com





Best Eggs Benedict

Baja Café

7002 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-495-4772

2970 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-344-7369

bajacafetucson.com

With a huge selection of 14 varieties of eggs Benedict, Tucson readers say Baja Café is the best place in town to enjoy this breakfast classic. The restaurant’s creations include Southwest smoked brisket tots, the mac daddy (made with crispy fried chipotle mac) and black widow (featuring herbed cream cheese and pesto hollandaise sauce). Ingredients such as birria, tamales and shredded brisket are incorporated into other varieties.

Reader Recommended

Blue Willow

2616 N. Campbell Avenue

520-327-7577, bluewillowtucson.com

Prep and Pastry

2660 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-326-7737

6450 E. Grant Road, 520-838-0809

prepandpastry.com





Best Steakhouse

Silver Saddle

310 E. Benson Highway

520-622-6253, thesilversaddlesteakhouse.com

Since 1984. family-owned and -operated Silver Saddle has been satisfying its customers with steaks cooked over a custom steel and brick mesquite wood grill and pit. The steakhouse butchers all of its cuts on site to ensure the age of the beef, which in turn ensures the tenderness of the meat. Lunch specials, a wine list and a kids menu are available.

Reader Recommended

El Corral

2201 E. River Road

520-299-6092, elcorraltucson.com

Charro Steak

188 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-485-1922, charrosteak.com





Best Indian

Saffron

7607 N. Oracle Road

520-742-9100, saffronindianbistro.net

Authentic cuisine, a vibrant dining room, and a high standard of service make Safron our readers’ top destination for Indian food. The curated menu features choices such as tandoori lamb chops, tandoori pearl prawns, goat biryani and chana masala. Catering and an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet are available.

Reader Recommended

Sher E Punjab

3 E. Grant Road

520-624-9393, sherepunjabtucson.com

Indian Twist

4660 E. Camp Lowell Drive

520-495-5499, indiantwistaz.com





Best Jamaican

Ds Island Grill

3156 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-861-2271, dsislandgrill.com

D’s Island Grill brings the vibrant flavors of Jamaica to Tucson. Originally founded as a food truck before moving into a traditional restaurant space in 2013, D’s uses fresh ingredients to cook up everything from coco bread to jerk chicken and oxtail stew. The restaurant also puts a Jamaican twist on Southwest favorites with dishes such as jerk chicken tacos and jerk beef quesadillas. Catering and a kids menu are available.





Reader Recommended

Kingston’s Kitchen

5305 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-795-3400, kingston-jamaican-kitchen.business.site





Best Sushi

Sushi Garden

3048 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-326-4700

7401 N. La Cholla Boulevard, 520-877-8744

sushigarden.com

When Tucson readers want fresh sushi, they prefer to get it at Sushi Garden. The restaurant offers traditional and unique takes on sushi, nigiri and sashimi. Diners can select from options such as the lobster tail roll, lollipop roll, Baja jalapeno roll and volcano roll. Online reservations, takeout and delivery are available.

Reader Recommended

Sachiko Sushi

1101 N. Wilmot Road

520-886-7000, facebook.com/SachikoSushiTucson

Sushi on Oracle

6449 N. Oracle Road

520-297-3615, sushionoracle.net





Best Italian

Caruso’s

434 N. Fourth Avenue

520-624-5765, carusositalian.com

The same family has been serving great Italian cuisine in Tucson since its founding by chef Nicasio “Caruso” Zagona in 1938. The restaurant makes its own pasta and sauces. Its menu offers made to order pasta dishes, chicken tetrazzini, spinach cannelloni and many other Italian favorites. Online reservations and orders to go are available.

Reader Recommended

Vivace

6440 N. Campbell Avenue

520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com

Locale

60 N. Alvernon Way

520-398-7553, localetucson.com





Best Breakfast

Bisbee Breakfast Club

Four Tucson locations, bisbeebreakfastclub.com

When Tucson readers want to start their day off right with a great breakfast, they head to Bisbee Breakfast Club. They can wake up with a freshly brewed cup of locally roasted coffee and then look over a menu with items such as copper queen skillet, potato cakes and a three-egg shrimp omelet. They can digest with ease afterward knowing that their favorite breakfast spot is engaged with the community and works with nonprofits and educational facilities in the region.





Reader Recommended

Baja Cafe

7002 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-495-4772

2970 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-344-7369

bajacafetucson.com

Blue Willow

2616 N. Campbell Avenue

520-327-7577, bluewillowtucson.com





Best Thai

Tuk Tuk Thai

2990 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-777-7888

12125 N. Oracle Road, 520-655-3999

tuktukthai2990.com

Artistically prepared dishes using the finest available ingredients make Tuk Tuk Thai the top choice among our readers for Thai food in Tucson. The restaurant, which describes its cuisine as Thai street food, offers a menu with choices such as pumpkin curry chicken, crab noodle, pad Thai street style with shrimp, and chef-recommended panang curry duck. Online ordering and private dining are available.

Reader Recommended

Bangkok Cafe

2511 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-323-6555, bangkokcafe.net

Karuna

1917 E. Grant Road

520-325-4129, karunasthaiplate.com

Best Japanese

Yoshimatsu

2741 N. Campbell Avenue

520-320-1574, facebook.com/yoshimatsuaz

Chef owner Yoshimi Tashima not only cooks up what our readers believe is the best Japanese food in town, she has a personal interest in ensuring that customers receive healthy meals. A cancer survivor who believes in the healing power of food, she emphasizes vegetables in many dishes, uses organic ingredients as much as possible, and never adds MSG to anything. In addition to bento boxes, noodles and sushi, the restaurant serves a variety of ramens including immune booster ginger mushroom ramen. Happy hour; a sushi menu; lunch specials; gluten-free options; and delivery through Postmates, DoorDash and GrubHub are available.

Reader Recommended

Raijin Ramen

2995 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-795-3121, facebook.com/raijinramen.tucson

Ginza

5425 N. Kolb Road

520-529-8877, ginzatucson.com

















Best Brunch

Prep and Pastry

2660 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-326-7737

6450 E. Grant Road, 520-838-0809

prepandpastry.com

Prep and Pastry believes that food should not merely be delicious, but beautiful as well. Its diverse brunch menu offers diners selections such as harissa shakshuka, cast iron duck confit, smoked salmon hash and chickpea scramble. Brunch can also be accompanied by beverages such as mimosas, tap beer, loose leaf tea or cold brew coffee.

Reader Recommended

Blue Willow

2616 N. Campbell Avenue

520-327-7577, bluewillowtucson.com

Baja Cafe

7002 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-495-4772

2970 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-344-7369

bajacafetucson.com





Best Vietnamese

Miss Saigon

Three Tucson locations

misssaigontucson.com

Miss Saigon prides itself on serving the best Vietnamese cuisine and adapting it to the American way of life. The popular restaurant uses fresh ingredients to prepare pho, egg noodle soups, rice plates, vermicelli and other dishes. Vegetarian options, reservations and takeout are available.

Reader Recommended

Ha Long Bay

7245 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-571-1338, halongbaymenu.com

Bahndicted

1980 W. Orange Grove Road

520-398-8128, banhdicted.com





Best Middle Eastern

Zayna

1138 N. Belvedere Avenue

520-881-4348, zaynamediterranean.com

Tucson readers love the healthy Mediterranean dishes made with fresh, quality ingredients at Zayna. With menu choices such as garlic yogurt, chicken shawarma salad, lamb kifta and a cauliflower sandwich, Zayna keeps its customers happy and healthy. Vegan options and takeout are available.

Reader Recommended

Istanbul Mediterranean Food

2945 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-849-7945, istanbultucson.com

Shish Kebab House

5855 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-745-5308, shishkebabrestaurant.com









Best Chinese

Golden Dragon

6433 N. Oracle Road, 520-297-1862

4704 N. Sunrise Drive. 520-299-8088

goldendragontucson.com

For more than three decades, Golden Dragon has been providing Tucson with a traditional and authentic Chinese dining experience. Using fresh ingredients to create dishes that are as appealing to the palette as they are to the eye, the restaurant serves plates that represent all of China’s regions. The extensive menu features numerous Chinese favorites based on vegetables, noodles. beef, pork, seafood, chicken and duck. Online ordering and family dinners are available.

Reader Recommended

Jun Dynasty

2933 E. Grant Road

520-881-0778, jundynasty.com

Guilin

4445 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-320-7768, guilintucson.com





Best Contemporary/Fusion

Restaurant

Wildflower

7037 N. Oracle Road

520-219-4230, wildflowertucson.com

Wildflower is a modern American restaurant that is inspired by culinary traditions from around the world. This fusion is reflected in menu items such as short rib ravioli, lemongrass skewered scallops, and its grilled shrimp and avocado bowl. Gift cards, group dining. a loyalty club, and online orders and reservations are available.

Reader Recommended

Tito & Pep

4122 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-207-0116, titoandpep.com

Feast

3719 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-326-9363, eatatfeast.com





Best Downtown Restaurant

Cup Cafe

311 E. Congress Street

520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com/family/the-cup

Whether heading out to hear live music at Hotel Congress’ Club Congress or just passing by the historic Downtown hotel, our readers recommend eating at Cup Café. Located within the hotel, Cup Café features something for every time of day. Diners can choose from Creole breakfast, cast-iron baked eggs or a vegan breakfast tamale in the morning. At lunchtime, drunken fish tacos and a Cuban sandwich are available. Hemp tamales, mesquite smoked ribs and pork schnitzel can be enjoyed for dinner.

Reader Recommended

HUB Restaurant & Ice Creamery

266 Congress Street

520-207-8201, hubdowntown.com

Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink

101 E. Pennington Street

520-882-5550, reillypizza.com





Best Northwest Restaurant

The Parish

6453 N. Oracle Road

520-797-1233, theparishtucson.com

Southern hospitality, charm and cuisine are the hallmarks of The Parish, our readers’ favorite spot in northwestern Tucson. The gastropub adds a unique twist to Southern comfort food. Menu choices include shrimp and grits, watermelon salad, bacon popcorn and hot legs le’jean (made with frog legs). Happy hour, gift cards, online ordering and a loyalty program are available.

Reader Recommended

Wildflower

7037 N. Oracle Road

520-219-4230, wildflowertucson.com

Noble Hops

1335 W. lambert Lane, Oro Valley

520-797-4677, noblehops.com













Best Central Restaurant

Blue Willow

2616 N. Campbell Avenue

520-327-7577, bluewillowtucson.com

For more than four decades, family-owned Blue Willow has been feeding Central Tucson with breakfast, lunch and dinner. Diners can enjoy Sonoran carnitas Benedict in the morning, spinach lasagna in the afternoon, gruyere mac and cheese in the evening, and chocolate sour cream cake for dessert. The restaurant has its own bakery and a gift shop. Gift certificates and takeout are available.

Reader Recommended

Tito & Pep

4122 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-207-0116, titoandpep.com

Kingfisher

2564 E. Grant Road

520-323-7739, kingfishertucson.com





Best Upscale Restaurant

Vivace

6440 N. Campbell Avenue

520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com

Exquisite northern Italian cuisine crafted with the finest ingredients and served in an elegant setting makes Vivace the top destination for fine dining, according to Tucson readers. Menu selections include osso buco, crab-filled breaded chicken breast, seafood lasagnette and vegan Bolognese. Private dining and takeout with curbside pickup are available.

Reader Recommended

Wild Garlic Grill

2870 E. Skyline Drive

520-206-0017, wildgarlicgrill.com

Kingfisher

2564 E. Grant Road

520-323-7739, kingfishertucson.com





Best Eastside Restaurant

Zio Pepe

6502 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-888-4242, ziopeppeaz.com

A collaboration between chefs Devon Sanner and Mat Cable, Zio Pepe serves up Italian American pizza and pasta classics influenced by Sonoran culinary traditions and flavors. This fusion can be felt in menu items such as tamale polenta, rotini alla tequila and el rustico birria pizza. Even the restaurant’s name, which is Italian for “Uncle Joe,” alludes to Tucson’s restaurant history. Cable’s uncle, Joe Sottosanti, opened the first Sicilian pizzeria in Tucson nearly half a century ago.

Reader Recommended

Jonathan’s Cork

6320 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-296-1631, jonathanscork.com

Saguaro Corners

3750 S. Old Spanish Trail

520-886-2020, bit.ly/3SIHqLp





Best African

Zemam’s

2731 E. Broadway Boulevard

119 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-882-4955, zemamsrestaurants.com

A refugee from his homeland, Amanuel Gebremariam opened Zemam’s in 1993 as Tucson’s first Ethiopian restaurant. Today the family-owned establishment serves the best cuisine from Ethiopia or anywhere else in Africa, according to our readers. Diners can order a variety of mild and spicy vegetable and meat dishes that are served on injera, a healthy, spongy bread made from teff, an Ethiopian grain. The dishes are served in a traditional way, to be shared communally and using the injera instead of utensils to pick up the food.

Reader Recommended

Cafe Desta

758 S. Stone Avenue

520-370-7000, destacafe.com

Alafia West African Cuisine

1070 N. Swan Road

520-331-7161, facebook.com/alafiawestafricancuisine





Best Southside Restaurant

Mi Nidito

1813 S. Fourth Avenue

520-622-5081, miniditorestaurant.com

Tucson readers say that the best food to eat south of Downtown is the south of the border cuisine cooked up at Mi Nidito. Since 1952, the family-owned restaurant has served famous politicians, entertainers, athletes and loyal Tucsonans. They have come for delicious Sonoran plates of chimichangas, flautas, chiles rellenos and enchiladas. For the curious, the menu even offers the President’s Plate, which is the identical meal President Bill Clinton had at the restaurant in 1999.

Reader Recommended

Rollie’s Mexican Patio

4573 S. 12th Avenue

520-300-6289, rolliestucson.com

El Torero

231 E. 26th Street

520-622-9534, eltorerotucson.com





Best Chef

Maria Mazon

(BOCA Tacos y Tequila)

533 N. Fourth Avenue

520-777-8134, bocatacos.com

Maria Mazon, a semifinalist for the prestigious James Beard award, stamps her imprint on the authentic Sonoran cuisine at BOCA Tacos y Tequila by dispelling notions that Mexican food is fast food. She expresses her identity as a woman born in Tucson and raised in Sonora through the original and eclectic dishes she has created for the restaurant she founded and owns. In addition to a new menu item she creates every Wednesday, menu choices include pulpo (octopus) asado, mole de pollo tacos and citrus-marinated salmon.

Reader Recommended

Mateo Otero (Rollie’s Mexican Patio)

4573 S. 12th Avenue

520-300-6289, rolliestucson.com

Travis Peters (The Parish)

6453 N. Oracle Road

520-797-1233, theparishtucson.com





Best Foothills Restaurant

Vivace

6440 N. Campbell Avenue

520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com

Since 1993, Vivace has combined consistent service and Italian cuisine crafted with the highest quality of ingredients to create an unforgettable dining experience in the Foothills area. A full wine list accompanies a menu with entrees including pork Parmigiano, veal picatta, eggplant lasagna, and roasted shrimp with seafood stuffing. Those who save room for dessert will be tempted by tiramisu, spumoni or warm chocolate molten cake.

Reader Recommended

Wild Garlic Grill

2870 E. Skyline Drive

520-206-0017, wildgarlicgrill.com

Union Public House

4340 N. Campbell Avenue

520-329-8575, uniontucson.com





Best Place to Eat Lunch

Downtown

Cup Café

311 E. Congress Street

520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com/family/the-cup

When grabbing lunch while Downtown, our readers love to check in at the Hotel Congress’ Cup Café. Nestled along the hotel’s street front, the café offers a relaxed dining environment both indoors and outdoors. The lunch menu includes Sonoran cauliflower tacos, a country fried tofu sandwich, and a Tucson dip sandwich with smoked brisket. Tables can be reserved online.

Reader Recommended

The Little One

151 N. Stone Avenue

520-612-9830, thelittleoneaz.com





Street Taco and Beer Co.

Multiple locations, facebook.com/streetoncongress





Best Westside Restaurant

Seis

Three Tucson locations, seiskitchen.com

The sights, smells and flavors of authentic Mexican street food make Seis our readers’ top choice for dining on the Westside. Seis is committed to being a green restaurant by using locally raised and sustainably sourced ingredients, as well as packaging that is either recycled or biodegradable. Diners can therefore feel better when enjoying menu choices such as calabacitas tacos, surf and turf burritos, or nachos grande. Happy hour, takeout, delivery and catering are available.

Reader Recommended

Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe

2456 N. Silver Mosaic Drive

520-624-4512, teresasmosaic.com

Agustin Kitchen

100 S. Avenida Del Convento

520-398-5382, agustinkitchen.com





Best Place to Eat Gluten Free

Tumerico

2526 E. Sixth Street, 520-240-6947

402 E. Fourth Avenue, 520-392-0224

tumerico.com

Tumerico is not only an oasis for vegetarian and vegan diners, but also serves as a great option for those who want or need to follow a gluten-free diet. Although the menu rotates and changes daily, there are always gluten-free options. Some recent ones include Cuban and al pastor tacos, ropa vieja, tamales and Sonoran hot dogs.

Reader Recommended

Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery

5845 N. Oracle Road

520-408-9000, gourmetgirlsglutenfree.com

Dedicated

4500 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-209-2872, dedicatedgf.com





Best Outdoor Dining

LaCo (formerly La Cocina)

201 N. Court Avenue

520-622-0351, lacotucson.com

Nestled within the walls of Old Town Artisans in the Presidio District, LaCo is the nicest spot in town to dine al fresco, in the opinion of Tucson readers. Diners can enjoy live music several nights a week while ordering menu choices such as cauliflower wings, elote pasta and pork solomo sandwich. Online reservations and Saturday and Sunday brunches are available.





Reader Recommended

Locale

60 N. Alvernon Way

520-398-7553, localetucson.com

Cup Cafe

311 E. Congress Street

520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com/family/the-cup





Best Korean

Takamatsu

5532 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-512-0800, takatucson.net

For more than a quarter century, Takamatsu has been providing Tucsonans authentic Korean (and Japanese) cuisine. Patrons can choose from a wide selection of cold noodle dishes, Korean barbecue entrees, and other entrees such as bibim bop. They can also have a Korean beer or other Korean adult beverages with their meal. Happy hour, lunch specials and delivery through Grubhub are available.

Reader Recommended

Korea House

4030 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-325-4377

Taegugki Korean BBQ

6118 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-367-4219, tggsd.com





Best New Restaurant

Mojo Cuban Kitchen & Rum Bar

1929 E. Grant Road

520-650-6656, mojocuban.com

An exciting new addition to the Tucson dining scene, Mojo Cuban Kitchen & Rum Bar adds a fun and fresh modern dash to authentic traditional Cuban dishes. Named after a Caribbean garlic sauce, the restaurant offers a full service indoor/outdoor bar servicing a wide array of rums and punctuated by a regionally inspired soundtrack. For dining, the menu offers Cuban favorites such as ropa vieja, fried yuca, empanadas and, of course, a Cuban sandwich. Delivery, pickup orders and catering are available.

Reader Recommended

Flower Child

2960 N. Campbell Avenue

520-276-4550, iamaflowerchild.com

Doughbird

2960 N. Campbell Avenue

520-605-0030, eatdoughbird.com





Best Signature Dish

Carne Seca (El Charro)

Four locations, elcharrocafe.com

The signature dish at one of Tucson’s signature restaurants, El Charro’s Carne Seca is famous not only in town but far beyond Southern Arizona. The restaurant has been featured in national media and nominated for national awards. Locals and visitors alike order the carne seca (“dry meat”) platter featuring marinated angus beef dried in the sun. It is also served as a quesadilla, enchilada, salad, chile relleno, taco burrito or chimichanga.

Reader Recommended

El Rustico Birria Pizza (Zio Peppe)

6502 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-888-4242, ziopeppeaz.com

Drunken Angel (The Parish)

6453 N. Oracle Road

520-797-1233, theparishtucson.com





Best Dining with a View

Hacienda Del Sol

5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road

520-526-9245, haciendadelsol.com

The breathtaking mountain and sunset vistas at Hacienda del Sol can almost make guests forget the innovative cuisine of the expert chefs at The Terraza Garden Patio and Longue and The Grill at Hacienda Del Sol. Whether enjoying tacos, tapas, a glass of one of over 800 wines, or Sunday brunch, diners are treated to a unique gastronomic experience. Live music and private dining are available.

Reader Recommended

Vivace

6440 N. Campbell Avenue

520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com

Saguaro Corners

3750 S. Old Spanish Trail

520-886-2020, bit.ly/3SIHqLp





Best Restaurant to Dazzle

Out-of-Town Visitors

La Chingada

110 E. Pennington Street

520-867-8411, lachingadacocina.com

When Tucson readers have out-of-town company, they show off their town’s dining scene by taking them to La Chingada. The restaurant’s atmosphere is as colorful and vibrant as its authentic Mexican cuisine. Locals and visitors can catch up with each other over an order of mole negro con pollo, pasta con camarones al ajillo (garlic shrimp pasta), or Lorenza de ribeye. There is live music three days a week, including a mariachi band on Sundays.

Reader Recommended

El Charro

Four locations, elcharrocafe.com

Bata

35 E. Toole Avenue

520-367-4718, batatucson.com