Best Restaurants 2022

Best Vegetarian/Vegan

Tumerico

2526 E. Sixth Street, 520-240-6947

402 E. Fourth Avenue, 520-392-0224

tumerico.com

Tumerico serves up fresh, organic Latin-inspired vegan and vegetarian food using local and pure ingredients to make a great meal. Using locally sourced ingredients results in the daily changes to the menu, keeping everything fresh and flavorful each day. Past creations have included Cuban empanadas and tacos, tamales and chorizo plates.

Reader Recommended

Lovin’ Spoonfuls, 2990 N. Campbell Avenue, Suite 120, 520-325-7766, lovinspoonfuls.com

Charro Vida, 7109 N. Oracle Road, 520-779-1922, charrovida.com





Best Greek

Opa’s Best

4590 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-838-0687, opasbest.com

Brothers and fellow chefs Qais Papoutsis and Nawid Esar create the best Greek food in Tucson, according to our readers. Owned by Papoutsis, Opa’s Best slow-roasts its lamb and makes its baklava in-house. Diners can enjoy complimentary meze (Mediterranean appetizers) while waiting for orders such as lamb dolmades, spicy chicken souvlaki kabobs, and moussaka. Lunch specials and catering are available.

Reader Recommended

Zayna, 138 N. Belvedere Avenue, 520-881-4348, zaynamediterranean.com

Pappoule’s, 7475 N. La Cholla Boulevard, 520-544-5551, pappoules.com





Best Seafood

Kingfisher Bar and Grill

2564 E. Grant Road

520-323-7739, kingfishertucson.com

Landlocked? It’s not a problem for Kingfisher Bar and Grill, which has been serving award-winning cuisine since 1993. The seafood dishes — as well as grilled meats and poultry — are inspired by the multiple American cooking styles, all interpreted by chefs and owners Jeff Azersky and Jim “Murph” Murphy.

Reader Recommended

Mariscos Chihuahua, Multiple locations, mariscoschihuahua.com

Wild Garlic Grill, 2870 E. Skyline Drive, Suite 120, 520-206-0017, wildgarlicgrill.com





Best French

Ghini’s French Caffe

1803 E. Prince Road, 520-326-9095, ghiniscafe.com

Born and trained in Marseilles, chef Coralie Satta brings the exquisite flavors of southern French cuisine to her award-winning restaurant, Ghini’s French Caffe. Open for breakfast and lunch, the restaurant uses fresh, local, ethically farmed ingredients to create dishes such as eggs Provencal, croque madame and a chicken cordon blue sandwich. The menu offers vegan and gluten-free selections. The pet-friendly restaurant supports several local charities. Gifts for purchase and an email newsletter are available.

Reader Recommended

Wild Garlic Grill, 2870 E. Skyline Drive, Suite 120, 520-206-0017, wildgarlicgrill.com

Le Rendez-Vous, 3844 Fort Lowell Road, 520-323-7373, rendezvoustucson.com





Best Eggs Benedict

Baja Cafe

7002 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-495-4772

2970 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-344-7369

bajacafetucson.com

With 14 varieties of eggs Benedict, Tucson readers say Baja Café is this best place in town to enjoy this breakfast classic. The restaurant’s creations include Southwest short rib tots, the mac daddy (made with crispy fried chipotle mac), and black widow (featuring herbed cream cheese and pesto hollandaise sauce). Ingredients such as hominy, tamales and shredded brisket are incorporated into other varieties.

Reader Recommended

Blue Willow, 2616 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-327-7577, bluewillowtucson.com

Prep and Pastry

2660 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-326-7737

6450 E. Grant Road, Suite 160, 520-838-0809

prepandpastry.com





Best Steakhouse

Silver Saddle

310 E. Benson Highway

520-622-6253, thesilversaddlesteakhouse.com

Since 1984. family-owned and -operated Silver Saddle has been satisfying its customers with steaks cooked over a custom steel and brick mesquite wood grill and pit. The steakhouse butchers its cuts on-site to ensure the age of the beef, which in turn ensures the tenderness of the meat. A salad bar, wine list and kids menu are available.

Reader Recommended

El Corral, 2201 E. River Road, 520-299-6092, elcorraltucson.com

Charro Steak, 188 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-485-1922, charrosteak.com





Best Indian

Saffron Indian Bistro

7607 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley

520-742-9100, saffronindianbistro.net

Indian food is the perfect comfort meal. Subtle, delicate preparations in mod, minimalist surroundings, coupled with dishes like chicken tikka masala, are amazing. The national dish of England, chicken tikka masala is slowly simmered in Saffron’s famous tomato sauce with a hint of cream and zesty Indian herbs and spices. The tandoori lamb chops feature fine cut premium New Zealand lamb marinated overnight in 20 herbs and spices. It’s a Saffron specialty. Mouth watering yet?

Reader Recommended

Sher-e-Punjab, 3 E. Grant Road, 520-624-9393, sherepunjabtucson.com

Indian Twist, 4660 E. Camp Lowell Drive, 520-495-5499, indiantwistaz.com





Best Jamaican

CeeDee Jamaican Kitchen

5305 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-795-3400

Bringing Jamaica to Arizona, this restaurant dishes out the Caribbean flavors found throughout the island. From jerk chicken to curry goat and the signature rum punch, taste buds are in for a ride. Keep it simple with festivals (fry bread) or beef patties. Or mix it up with oxtail or ackee and codfish.

Reader Recommended

D’s Island Grill, 3156 E. Fort Lowell Road, 520-861-2271, dsislandgrill.com





Best Sushi

Sushi Garden

3048 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-326-4700

7401 N. La Cholla Boulevard, 520-877-8744

sushigarden.com

When Tucson readers want fresh sushi, they prefer to get it at Sushi Garden. The restaurant offers traditional and unique takes on sushi, nigiri and sashimi. Diners can select from options such as the lobster tail, lollipop, Baja jalapeno and volcano rolls. Online reservations, takeout and delivery are available.

Reader Recommended

Sachiko Sushi, 1101 N. Wilmot Road, Suite 109, 520-886-7000

Sushi on Oracle, 6449 N. Oracle Road, 520-297-3615, sushionoracle.net





Best Italian

Caruso’s

434 N. Fourth Avenue

520-624-5765, carusositalian.com

An absolute Tucson favorite, Caruso’s has had the best selection of fine Italian food for over 80 years. For starters, enjoy its antipasto appetizer that includes thinly sliced meats, cheeses and veggies on a bed of lettuce before diving into any traditional Italian favorite pasta, ravioli or eggplant Parmigiana. Don’t forget dessert! The cappuccino freeze is to die for.

Reader Recommended

Vivace Restaurant, 6440 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com

Locale Neighborhood Italian Restaurant, 60 N. Alvernon Way, 520-398-7553, localetucson.com





Best Breakfast

Baja Café

Multiple locations, bajacafetucson.com

Home of the snickerdoodle pancake, Baja is the best. If you’re looking for an awesome breakfast or brunch recommendation, look no further. For something sweet, try its gooey pineapple express pancake or its famous snickerdoodle pancake topped with a vanilla bean cream cheese glaze. If you’d rather opt for something savory, check out the train wreck with sauteed veggies, crispy hash browns and green chile tomatillo sauce, paired with a specialty bloody mary. They’re always busy, so run, don’t walk to the Baja Cafe that is closest to you.

Reader Recommended

Bisbee Breakfast Club, Multiple locations, bisbeebreakfastclub.com

Blue Willow, 2616 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-327-7577, bluewillowtucson.com





Best Thai

Tuk Tuk Thai

2990 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-777-7888

12125 N. Oracle Road, 520-655-3999

tuktukthai2990.com

Artistically prepared dishes using the finest available ingredients make Tuk Tuk Thai the top choice among our readers for Thai food in Tucson. The restaurant, which describes its cuisine as Thai street food, offers a menu with choices such as pumpkin curry chicken, crab noodle, pad thai street style with shrimp, and chef-recommended panang curry duck. Online ordering and private dining are available.

Reader Recommended

Bangkok Cafe, 2511 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-323-6555, bangkokcafe.net

Bai Thong, 4853 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-881-5068, facebook.com/baithongintucson





Best Japanese

Yoshimatsu

2741 N. Campbell Avenue

520-320-1574, yoshimatsuaz.com

Chef-owner Yoshimi Tashima not only cooks up what our readers say is the best Japanese food in town, she has a personal interest in ensuring that customers receive healthy meals. A cancer survivor who believes in the healing power of food, she emphasizes vegetables in multiple dishes, uses organic ingredients as much as possible, and never adds MSG to anything. In addition to bento boxes, noodles and sushi, the restaurant serves a variety of ramens, including immune booster ginger mushroom ramen. Happy hour; a sushi menu; lunch specials; gluten-free options; and delivery through Postmates, DoorDash and GrubHub are available.

Reader Recommended

Obon, 350 E. Congress Street, 520-485-3590, obonsushi.com

Raijin Ramen, 2955 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-795-3123, raijinramentucson.com





Best Brunch

Prep & Pastry

2660 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-326-7737

6450 E. Grant Road, 520-838-0809

prepandpastry.com

Whether it’s an early morning breakfast with a client, lunch with a friend or brunch with the fam, head over to Prep & Pastry. The menu is compact, which means everything is prepared to order; there’s none of that frozen stuff. Look for biscuits and gravy, fried chicken sandwiches or classic French toast. Top off your meal with any number of teas, fresh squeezed orange juice or better yet, a mimosa or sangria. Then there are the yummy baked goods to take home.

Reader Recommended

Blue Willow Restaurant and Gift Shop, 2616 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-327-7577, bluewillowtucson.com

Baja Cafe, Multiple locations, bajacafetucson@gmail.com





Best Vietnamese

Miss Saigon

Multiple locations, misssaigontucson.com

Miss Saigon prides itself on serving the best Vietnamese cuisine and adapting it to the American way of life. The popular restaurant uses fresh ingredients to prepare pho, egg noodle soups, rice plates, vermicelli and other dishes. Vegetarian options, reservations and takeout are available.

Reader Recommended

Ha Long Bay, 7245 E. Tanque Verde Road, 520-571-1338, halongbaymenu.com

Saigon Pho, 943 E. University Boulevard, Suite 107, 520-624-0999, phorestauranttucson.com





Best Middle Eastern

Zayna

1138 N. Belvedere Avenue

520-881-4348, zaynamediterranean.com

Tucson readers love the healthy Mediterranean dishes made with fresh, quality ingredients at Zayna. With menu choices such as garlic yogurt, chicken shawarma salad, lamb kofta and a cauliflower sandwich, Zayna keeps its customers happy and healthy. Vegan options and takeout are available.

Reader Recommended

Persian Room, 9290 N. Thornydale Road, Suite 100, 520-744-1414, persianroom.com

Istanbul Mediterranean Food, 2945 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-849-7945, istanbultucson.com





Best Chinese

Golden Dragon

6433 N. Oracle Road, 520-297-1862

4704 N. Sunrise Drive, 520-299-8088

goldendragontucson.com

For more than three decades, Golden Dragon has been providing Tucson with a traditional and authentic Chinese dining experience. Using fresh ingredients to create dishes that are as appealing to the palette as they are to the eye, the restaurant serves plates that represent all of China’s regions. The extensive menu features numerous Chinese favorites based on vegetables, noodles, beef, pork, seafood, chicken and duck. Online ordering and family dinners are available.

Reader Recommended

Jun Dynasty, 2933 E. Grant Road, 520-881-0778, jundynasty.com

Guilin, 4445 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-320-7768, guilintucson.com





Best Contemporary/Fusion Restaurant

Wildflower

7037 N. Oracle Road

520-219-4230, wildflowertucson.com

Wildflower is a modern American restaurant that is inspired by culinary traditions from around the world. This fusion is reflected in menu items such as short rib ravioli, lemongrass skewered scallops, and its grilled shrimp and avocado bowl. Gift cards, group dining, a loyalty club, and online orders and reservations are available.

Reader Recommended

Tito & Pep, 4122 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-207-0116, titoandpep.com

Feast, 3179 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-326-9363, eatatfeast.com





Best Downtown Restaurant

Cup Cafe

311 E. Congress Street

520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com/family/the-cup

Whether heading out to hear live music at Hotel Congress’ Club Congress or just passing by the historic Downtown hotel, our readers recommend eating at Cup Café. Located within the hotel, Cup Café features something for every time of day. Diners can choose from Creole breakfast, cast iron baked eggs or a vegan breakfast tamale in the morning. The lunch menu includes drunken fish tacos and a Cuban sandwich. Hemp tamales, mesquite smoked ribs and pork schnitzel are available for dinner.

Reader Recommended

HUB Restaurant & Ice Creamery, 266 Congress Street, 520-207-8201, hubdowntown.com

Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink, 101 E. Pennington Street; 7262 N. Oracle Road, 520-882-5550, reillypizza.com





Best Northwest Restaurant

The Parish

6453 N. Oracle Road

520-797-1233, theparishtucson.com

Southern hospitality, charm and cuisine are the hallmarks of The Parish, our readers’ favorite spot in northwestern Tucson. The gastropub adds a unique twist to Southern comfort food. Menu choices include shrimp and grits, catfish poboy, cast iron cornbread and hot legs le’jean (made with frog legs). Happy hour, gift cards, online ordering and a loyalty program are available.

Reader Recommended

Wildflower, 7037 N. Oracle Road, 520-219-4230, wildflowertucson.com

Charro Vida, 7109 N. Oracle Road, 520-779-1922, charrovida.com





Best Central Restaurant

Blue Willow

2616 N. Campbell Avenue

520-327-7577, bluewillowtucson.com

For more than four decades, family-owned Blue Willow has been feeding central Tucson with breakfast, lunch and dinner. Diners can enjoy Sonoran carnitas Benedict in the morning, spinach lasagna in the afternoon, gruyere mac and cheese in the evening, and chocolate sour cream cake for dessert. The restaurant has its own bakery and a gift shop. Gift certificates and takeout are available.

Reader Recommended

Kingfisher, 2564 E. Grant Road, 520-323-7739, kingfishertucson.com

Tito & Pep, 4122 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-207-0116, titoandpep.com





Best Upscale Restaurant

Vivace

6440 N. Campbell Avenue

520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com

Exquisite northern Italian cuisine crafted with the finest ingredients and served in an elegant setting makes Vivace the top destination for fine dining, according to Tucson readers. Menu selections include osso buco, crab-filled breaded chicken breast, seafood lasagnette and vegan Bolognese. Private dining and takeout with curbside pickup are available.

Reader Recommended

Wild Garlic Grill, 2870 E. Skyline Drive, Suite 120, 520-206-0017, wildgarlicgrill.com

The Grill at Hacienda Del Sol, 5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road, 520-526-9345, bit.ly/3E1j1N3





Best Eastside Restaurant

Jonathan’s Cork

6320 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-296-1631, jonathanscork.com

The décor, artwork and menu at Jonathan’s Cork are authentically Southwest. Award-winning chef Johnathan Landeen’s menu features dishes not found among typical restaurant fare: ostrich, bison filet and venison. There are plenty of less exotic choices, as well as a full bar. Happy hour, catering and gift cards are available.

Reader Recommended

Saguaro Corners, 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail, 520-886-2020, bit.ly/3SIHqLp

Zona 78, 7301 E. Tanque Verde Road, 520-296-7878, zona78.com





Best African

Zemam’s

2731 E. Broadway Boulevard

119 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-882-4955, zemamsrestaurants.com

A refugee from his homeland, Amanuel Gebremariam opened Zemam’s in 1993 as Tucson’s first Ethiopian restaurant. Today, the family-owned establishment serves the best cuisine from Ethiopia or anywhere else in Africa, according to our readers. Diners can order a variety of mild and spicy vegetable and meat dishes that are served on injera, a healthy, spongy bread made from teff, an Ethiopian grain. The dishes are served in a traditional way, to be shared communally and using the injera instead of utensils to pick up the food.

Reader Recommended

Cafe Desta, 758 S. Stone Avenue, 520-370-7000, destacafe.com

Alafia West African Cuisine, 1070 N. Swan Road, 520-331-7161, facebook.com/alafiawestafricancuisine





Best Southside Restaurant

Mi Nidito

1813 S. Fourth Avenue

520-622-5081, miniditorestaurant.com

Tucson readers say that the best food to eat south of Downtown is the south of the border cuisine cooked up at Mi Nidito. Since 1952, the family-owned restaurant has served famous politicians, entertainers, athletes and loyal Tucsonans. They have come for delicious Sonoran plates of chimichangas, flautas, chiles rellenos and enchiladas. For the curious, the menu even offers the President’s Plate, which is the identical meal President Bill Clinton had at the restaurant in 1999.

Reader Recommended

Rollie’s, 4573 S. 12th Avenue, 520-300-6289, facebook.com/rolliestucson

El Torero, 231 E. 26th Street, 520-622-9534, eltorerotucson.com





Best Chef

Maria Mazon (Boca Tacos y Tequila)

533 N. Fourth Avenue

520-777-8134, bocatacos.com

Chef Maria Mazon is the founder, owner and executive chef of her Boca Tacos y Tequila. Her street cred is extensive. Her TV appearances include a top five finish on season 18 of Bravo’s “Top Chef.” Boca allows guests to fully imbibe in the art of Mexican food. Of course, the tacos with homemade tortillas are wonderful, but the flight of house-made salsa and chips and creative margaritas are off the charts.

Reader Recommended

Travis Peters, The Parish, 53 N. Oracle Road, 520-797-1233, theparishtucson.com

Mateo Otera, Rollies Mexican Patio, 4573 S. 12th Avenue, 520-300-6289, rolliestucson.com





Best Foothills Restaurant

Wild Garlic Grill

2870 E. Skyline Drive, Suite 120

520-206-0017, wildgarlicgrill.com

As a couple, French-trained chef Steven Schultz and his spouse, owner Maudi Gourdin, create a family-like atmosphere that permeates Wild Garlic Grill. For the past decade they have pleased guests with responsibly cultivated California cuisine that has a French accent. Diners can enjoy entrees such as grilled garlic shrimp salad, San Francisco pier stew and chef’s special risotto. Patio dining, happy hour and catering are available.

Reader Recommended

Vivace, 6440 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com

North Italia, 2995 E. Skyline Drive, 520-299-1600, northitalia.com





Best Place to Eat Lunch Downtown

Street Taco and Beer Co.

58 W. Congress Street

520-355-1183, facebook.com/streetoncongress

When grabbing lunch while Downtown, our readers love to stop by Street Taco and Beer Co. The fast-casual Mexican restaurant sources all of its food locally. Patrons love to order authentic street tacos, be they fish, carne asada, veggies or other varieties. The restaurant prepares all of its food, agua frescas, salsas and marinades fresh and in-house.

Reader Recommended

Boca Tacos y Tequila, 533 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-777-8134, bocatacos.com

Cup Cafe, 311 E. Congress Street, 520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com/family/the-cup





Best Westside Restaurant

Seis

Multiple locations, seiskitchen.com

The sights, smells and flavors of authentic Mexican street food make Seis our readers’ top choice for dining on the Westside. Seis is committed to being a green restaurant by using locally raised and sustainably sourced ingredients, as well as packaging that is either recycled or biodegradable. Diners can therefore feel better when enjoying menu choices such as calabacitas tacos, surf and turf burritos, or veggie nachos grande. Happy hour, takeout, delivery and catering are available.

Reader Recommended

Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe, 2456 N. Silver Mosaic Drive, 520-624-4512, teresasmosaic.com

Agustin Kitchen, 100 S. Avenida Del Convento, Suite 150, 520-398-5382, agustinkitchen.com





Best Place to Eat Gluten Free

Tumerico

2526 E. Sixth Street, 520-240-6947

402 E. Fourth Avenue, 520-392-0224

tumerico.com

Aside from the daily changing dishes being vegetarian and/or vegan, they are also gluten free. Whether by personal preference or medical condition, gluten-free options are on the menu for everyone who still wants a delicious meal. Fresh ingredients and spices combine to make mouthwatering Latin-inspired dishes for each customer.

Reader Recommended

Gourmet Girls Gluten-Free Bakery, 5845 N. Oracle Road, 520-408-9000, gourmetgirlsglutenfree.com

Charro Vida, 7109 N. Oracle Road, 520-779-1922, charrovida.com





Best Outdoor Dining

LaCo (formerly La Cocina)

201 N. Court Avenue

520-622-0351, lacotucson.com

Nestled within the walls of Old Town Artisans in the Presidio District, LaCo is the nicest spot in town to dine al fresco, in the opinion of Tucson readers. Diners can enjoy live music several nights a week while ordering menu choices such as cauliflower wings, elote pasta and pork solomo sandwich. Online reservations and Saturday and Sunday brunches are available.

Reader Recommended

Cup Cafe, 311 E. Congress Street, 520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com/family/the-cup

Locale, 60 N. Alvernon Way, 520-398-7553, localetucson.com





Best Korean

Takamatsu

5532 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-512-0800, takatucson.net

For more than a quarter century, Takamatsu has been providing Tucsonans authentic Korean (and Japanese) cuisine. Patrons can choose from a wide selection of cold noodle dishes, Korean barbecue entrees and other entrees, such as bibim bop. They can also have a Korean beer or another Korean adult beverage with their meal. Happy hour, lunch specials, and delivery through GrubHub are available.

Reader Recommended

Korea House, 4030 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-325-4377

Kim Chi Time, 2900 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-305-4900





Best New Restaurant

The Monica

40 E. Congress Street

520-645-1922, themonicatucson.com

The Monica carries a long history dating back to the 1920s with Monica Flin, deemed the Grande Dame of women restaurateurs in Tucson, according to the restaurant’s website. Flin started her restaurant, El Charro Café, in 1922 and the restaurant is still run by the family today. The Monica is a new dining experience for fresh and fast breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch and every time in between offering a variety of dining options including plant-based, gluten-free and keto-friendly choices.

Reader Recommended

The Delta Bar & Grill, 135 S. Sixth Avenue, 520-524-3400

BATA, 35 E. Toole Avenue, batatucson.com