Best Of Tucson®

Best Restaurant With a Kids Menu

Little Anthony's Diner

7010 E. Broadway Blvd.

There’s something irresistible about a diner for a lot of kids. Everything is shiny and feels just old-fashioned enough to be interesting. But what takes a place like Little Anthony’s to the next level for kids is their menu offerings: classic, simple and completely irresistible. A burger, macaroni and cheese, a corn dog, or chicken strips, yes. A PB&J for picky eaters. Grilled cheese strips for those looking to branch out on presentation. And even pasgetti and meatballs, spelled kid-style. If you’re lucky, they’ll be having a car show in the parking lot, complete with a bounce house to work up an appetite.

Reader Recommended

eegee’s

Pita Jungle


