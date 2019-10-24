Email
Best Restaurant With a Kids’ Menu 

Little Anthony’s Diner

7010 E. Broadway Blvd.

Did you know there’s a restaurant in Tucson that offers kids free sundaes if they turn in a perfect reading test? Drop by Little Anthony’s Diner, adjacent to the ever-exciting Gaslight Theatre, and enjoy the nostalgia of a ’50s eatery with your little ones. The kids menu is titled “The Little Be-Bopper,” and includes all the staples—chicken nuggets, hot dogs, grilled cheese and, of course, French fries. Our personal favorite? The “Pasgetti and Meatballs.” Dee-licious!

