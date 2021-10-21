Best Of Tucson®

Best Restaurant to Dazzle Out-of-Town Visitors

The Little One

151 N. Stone Ave.

The Davila Family is something of Tucson royalty, filling Tucson bellies for more than three decades from multiple acclaimed restaurants. The Little One caught our readers’ attention thanks to its authentic, homemade style and convenient downtown location. Dazzle out-of-towners by feeding them some true Sonoran specialties like Little Ones’ tender pork poblano, spicy chile relleno, shredded sirloin tip or chicken ranchero.

El Charro

Hacienda del Sol


