110 E. Pennington St.

Downtown itself is pretty dazzling these days, but here’s a toast to Suzana Davila, who has been sticking it out downtown for decades. Her sleek Cafe Poca Cosa’s ambience would be right at home in Los Angeles, but wait until your waiter arrives with your menu options on a chalkboard because the choices change by the day. If your guests haven’t been dazzled by all that, the mix of flavors when the food arrives will surely put them over the top.

Runners Up

2. El Charro

3. Hacienda del Sol