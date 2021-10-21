Best Of Tucson®

Best Resale Clothing

Buffalo Exchange

2001 E. Speedway Blvd.

Buffalo Exchange is now well-loved in states across the U.S. But, even if you’ve visited other locations, you probably know that walking into Buffalo Exchange always feels like Tucson. It’s all the fun of thrifting, but with less work sorting through to find the cute stuff, because the store already sorted through and found the cute stuff for you. Whether you’re looking for a formal wedding outfit, a Halloween costume, some sharp digs for work or something to wear out on the town, Buffalo Exchange will have you looking cute as heck, guaranteed.

Reader Recommended

Plato’s Closet

Twice as Nice


