It’s not so much that Neon Prophet excels at reggae in general, but that they excel at every style as well. Ranging from dancehall to roots to reggaeton, David Dean and company have been getting the crowd at the Chicago Bar grooving for longer than Nintzel’s been at the Weekly. You’ve got to have a passion to be jammin’ that long, and Neon Prophet certainly has passion.

Runners Up:

2. A.M. Waves