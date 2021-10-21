Best Of Tucson®

Best Reggae Act

Neon Prophet

Neon Prophet has been jammin’ on Tucson stages for more than three decades, and still has the energy and passion to get the crowd moving. At their core, they are a reggae band (with indispensable singer David Dean), but explore grooves from funk to hip-hop to soul. Neon Prophet and Chicago Bar go together just as well as reggae and good vibes.

Reader Recommended

Jahmar International

ZeeCeeKeely


