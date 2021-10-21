Best Of Tucson®

Best Raspados

Raspados Paraiso

5917 E. 22nd St.

The world has a special way of righting itself. Yes, we live in a desert that regularly sees 100+ temperatures. But we’re also home to places like Raspados El Paraiso, perfect for beating the heat with their variety of frozen fruits, ice cream, escamochas and more. To help them celebrate their win, be sure to check out their new location, just opened on Golf Links.

Oasis

Sonoran Delights


