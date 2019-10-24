Email
Best Raspados 

Oasis Fruit Cones

4126 S. 12th Ave.

Don’t let Oasis Fruit Cones’ small space fool you. For years, they have been serving up some big flavor, perfect for a hot summer day. No one has quite perfected the sweet, syrup and fruit-covered shaved ice treat that is the raspado quite like Oasis. Have it “con leche” with a big scoop of ice cream and add some chamoy or tamarind for something a little different. When that big white cup of goodness gets handed over, it’s almost too pretty and unusual to eat. Almost. 

Runners Up

2. Raspados Marymar

3. Sonoran Delights

