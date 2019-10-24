Best Raspados 

4126 S. 12th Ave.

Don’t let Oasis Fruit Cones’ small space fool you. For years, they have been serving up some big flavor, perfect for a hot summer day. No one has quite perfected the sweet, syrup and fruit-covered shaved ice treat that is the raspado quite like Oasis. Have it “con leche” with a big scoop of ice cream and add some chamoy or tamarind for something a little different. When that big white cup of goodness gets handed over, it’s almost too pretty and unusual to eat. Almost.

Runners Up

2. Raspados Marymar

3. Sonoran Delights