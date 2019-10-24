Connie Brannock’s band has taken this city by storm of late, playing bars and breweries right and left in the Old Pueblo. The band, which calls itself a mix of “Sonoran Soul and Deep-Fried Blues,” features upwards of 14 members at a time, enabling the collective to produce some big-time, badass jazz and funk music. Even at age 74, Brannock’s soulful vocals add a certain je ne sais quoi to the whole thing, allowing the band to capture the audience’s attention throughout.

Runners Up

2. Miss Olivia and the Interlopers

3. Funky Bonz