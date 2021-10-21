Best Of Tucson®

Best R&B Act

Connie Brannock and the Little House of Funk

Even if they hadn’t performed on stages all over town, Connie Brannock and the Little House of Funk would still be unabashedly Tucson, delivering ballads to specific locations and views in the Old Pueblo. If you see a local marquee announcing Brannock and the large family of performers that is the “Little House of Funk,” be sure to check in. Whether they’re playing original material or covers, their special blend of “Sonoran soul” music is sure to get the dance floor moving.

Reader Recommended

Miss Olivia and the Interlopers

Funky Bonz


