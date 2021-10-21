Best Of Tucson®

Best Radio Station for Music

KXCI (91.3 FM)

Tucson’s scrappy independent nonprofit radio’s only format limitations seems to be the imagination of the DJs, which means you’ll hear music and news on KXCI that you won’t hear on other stations—and maybe have never heard before! With shows hosted by the likes of Hannah Levin, Jim Blackwood, Bridgitte Thum, Marty Kool, Kidd Squidd and Al Perry, KXCI remains a local treasure.

Reader Recommended

KRQ (93.7 FM)

KLPX (96.1 FM)


Previous: Best Game Store
Next: Best Local Weatherperson

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation