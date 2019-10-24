Best Radio Station for Music 

220 S. Fourth Ave.

Let’s hear it for the little eclectic station that could! For more than three decades, KXCI has been bringing you real radio by real people. Under the leadership of Cathy Rivers, the station remains home to talents like Jim Blackwood, Jenny G, Hannah Levin, Amanda Shauger, Bridgitte Thum, Kidd Squidd, Al Perry, Duncan Hudson and so many more who ensure that you never quite know what you’re gonna hear next on KXCI. And that remains one of the best reasons to tune in.

Runners Up

2. KRQ (93.7 FM)

3. KIIM (99.5 FM)