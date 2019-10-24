Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Best Radio Station for Music 

KXCI (91.3 FM)

click to enlarge mediamixbestradiostationkxci_photo_by_julius_schlosburg.jpg
220 S. Fourth Ave.

Let’s hear it for the little eclectic station that could! For more than three decades, KXCI has been bringing you real radio by real people. Under the leadership of Cathy Rivers, the station remains home to talents like Jim Blackwood, Jenny G, Hannah Levin, Amanda Shauger, Bridgitte Thum, Kidd Squidd, Al Perry, Duncan Hudson and so many more who ensure that you never quite know what you’re gonna hear next on KXCI. And that remains one of the best reasons to tune in.

Runners Up

2. KRQ (93.7 FM)

3. KIIM (99.5 FM)

Tags:

  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

Other Searches

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation