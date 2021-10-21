Best Of Tucson®

Best Radio Host

Hannah Levin (91.3 KXCI)

Thank goodness the team at KXCI managed to adapt to the pandemic and are still going strong. The optimistic and always-on Hannah Levin is known around town for her show “The Home Stretch,” an upbeat mix of rock, pop and soul that gets us through those last few hours of the workday. As if that show wasn’t enough, Levin also spreads her love of music and story across the station as Director of Content. And some content it is.

Reader Recommended

Brett “Porkchop” Miller (99.5 KIIM)

Ken Carr (101.7 KDRI)


Previous: Best Local Weatherperson
Next: Best Bookstore

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation