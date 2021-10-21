Best Of Tucson®

Best Quarantine Activity

Hiking

Hiking is a big step up from last year’s winner, which was “watching NetFlix.” Tucson is filled with trails both easy and challenging and getting into the outdoors is definitely better than watching the tube. Let’s hope we can retire this category next year.

Reader Recommended

TV/Movies

Reading


Next: Best Farmers Market
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation