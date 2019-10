Congrats on winning Tucson’s best punk band two years in a row! Of course, the music fans of Tucson would pick a band called Taco Sauce as their favorite punk band. But it’s more than the great Southwestern aesthetic. The women behind Taco Sauce churn out passionate, catchy punk influenced by ’60s girl groups, ’70s metal and cutting-edge psych. Modern, self-aware, and confrontational, Taco Sauce is exactly what punk should be.

Runners Up

2. Pigmy Death Ray

3. Rough Draft