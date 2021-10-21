Best Of Tucson®

Best Punk Act

Mudpuppy

Mudpuppy is exactly the kind of punk band you’d expect (and hope) to catch at a sweaty house show: noisy instrumentals, cheeky if relatable lyrics, and a healthy dose of attitude. Like many of the great femme punk bands, their music is the sound of friends rocking out and getting real tired of society’s BS. Or, as Mudpuppy themselves describe it, they’re a “couple’a pals making jams about feminism, capitalism, tater tots and ’80s horror movies.”

Reader Recommended

Pork Torta

The Endless Pursuit


