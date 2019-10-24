Email
Best Public Pool/Splashpark 

Brandi Fenton Memorial Park

3482 E. River Road

When your youngsters don’t know how to swim, a splashpad is a great alternative to a pool because it means you won’t have 20 pounds of kid crashing against your body every time they want to jump into the pool. (Not that we have firsthand experience or anything.) The splashpad at Brandi Fenton Park meets all the requirements, with water squirting up from below, crashing down from above and flying in all directions thanks to the little water cannons. The kids will have buckets of wet fun.

Runners Up

2. Oro Valley Aquatic Center

3. Marana Splashpad

