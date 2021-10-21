Best Of Tucson®

Best Public Pool/Splashpad

Brandi Fenton Memorial Park

3482 E. River Road

Brandi Fenton’s splashpad has all you need: Fountains that spray up, buckets that pour down and giant squirt cannons so you can take aim at the other kids who are splashing around. Plus, kids are way less likely to drown so it’s easier than taking them to the pool. Put ’em in their swimsuits and let them loose!

Reader Recommended

Oro Valley Aquatic Center

Manzanita Park


