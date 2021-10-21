Best Of Tucson®

Best Public Garden

Tucson Botanical Gardens

2150 N. Alvernon Way

If you’ve never been to the Tucson Botanical Gardens, trust us, it’s far more than a showcase of desert plants. The Botanical Gardens are an escape right in the middle of town, showing off plants from across the world, a greenhouse with butterflies, gorgeous mosaics, sculptures and miniatures. It’s easy to spend multiple hours wandering around the lush premises, and then a whole additional hour checking out the gift shop.

Reader Recommended

Tohono Chul Park

Reid Park Rose Garden


Next: Best Bike Riding

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation