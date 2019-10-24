Best Public Garden 

2150 N. Alvernon Way

While it’s a relaxing oasis, don’t worry: There are no poppy fields that are gonna knock you out for good. For more than a half-century, the Tucson Botanical Gardens has been the definition of an oasis, because it’s a lush collection of green vegetation right in the middle of the desert. (Well, the middle of a city in the middle of the desert, but cities need an oasis or two, too.) In addition to the green scene, the gardens boast an art gallery along with a lovely cafe—and they’re dog-friendly, too. We wish we could be here every day.

Runners Up

2. Tohono Chul

3. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum