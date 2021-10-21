Best Of Tucson®

Best Pool Hall

Pockets Pool & Pub

With a name like that, how could Pockets not win Best Pool Hall? Sure, there are many places to whack a cue, but Pockets is dedicated to the sport, even hosting a pool league. Despite this, there’s still a welcoming atmosphere for billiards babies. Their great pub food, music, chess and backgammon don’t hurt, either.

Red Garter

Sky Bar


