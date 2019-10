3143 E. Speedway Blvd.

The Garter, conveniently located in midtown Tucson, boasts eight pool tables for the casual player or the pool leagues that make it their home. And why not make this your home? Not only do they have a celebrated burger, but a fun atmosphere, friendly staff, smoking lounge and plenty of TVs to watch the big game. Join a league, make some new friends and play with your buddies. Just don’t scratch.

