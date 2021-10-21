Best Of Tucson®

Best Playground

Himmel Park

1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

Himmel Park’s playground has had quite a makeover thanks to voter-approved bonds. There are a couple of great forts for them to clamber all over (and soft, spongy material underneath to soften the inevitable falls), swings and a Very Tall Slide. If you get bored, you can always visit the library. And there’s a splashpark on the way! This is kid heaven.

Reader Recommended

Brandi Fenton Memorial Park

Reid Park

