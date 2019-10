A lot of criteria goes into what makes a playground good: A good slide is a must, as is something kids can clamber all over. But perhaps the most important feature of a playground is that it’s accessible for the people who want to play on it. Reid Park’s new playground near the DeMeester bandshell features wheelchair-accessible ramps and a rocking feature—sort of like a see-saw for wheelchair-using kiddos. Now that’s a playground!

