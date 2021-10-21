Best Of Tucson®

Best Plant Nursery

Green Things

3384 E. River Rd.

Located in the horse country alongside the Rillito River, Green Things is a lovely place to visit. Want to go xeriscape? There’s plenty of cactus. Interested in growing your own citrus, vegetables or herbs? They’ll set you up. Need flowers or houseplants? You’ll find it here. They’ve even got a team that will teach you the ins and outs of growing your cannabis. No wonder they’re held in high regard!



Reader Recommended

Mesquite Valley

Desert Survivors Native Plant Nursery


