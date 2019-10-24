Best Plant Nursery 

8005 E. Speedway Blvd.

If you want to while away the hours while conferring with the flowers, there’s no better place to get your gardening on than Mesquite Valley Growers Nursery—Tucson’s one-stop shop for all your planting and landscaping needs. You can stroll through 20 acres of annuals and perennials, flowering plants, fruit and shade trees, indoor plants, cacti and succulents and plenty more. Worried you don’t have a green thumb? Don’t worry! Mesquite Valley is also home to plenty of plant professionals more than ready to help you find the perfect leafy friend.

