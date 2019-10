Who cares about the Emerald City? We have an Emerald Mountain! Too hot in town? Head up to Mount Lemmon. Feeling like some fresh, crisp air? Go to Mount Lemmon. Craving the feeling of being transported to a completely different world but not in the mood to spend more than 45 minutes getting there? Mount Lemmon. Every city should have its own Mount Lemmon, but, of course, Phoenix doesn’t. So we should at least let the Phoenicians know it exists.

Runners up

2. eegee’s

3. Fourth Avenue