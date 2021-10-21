Best Of Tucson®

Best Place to Sing Karaoke

Bumsted’s

1003 N. Stone Ave.

The great thing about karaoke is it’s fun regardless of talent. Are you a good singer? Then you can impress your friends. Are you a bad singer? Then everyone will have a good laugh. Either way, you’ll get out of your comfort zone and get a little more familiar with a classic song. Not only does Bumstead’s host casual karaoke, they also host contests. That way there’s room for everyone: barroom divas to first-timers.

Reader Recommended

IBT’s

Surley Wench


Previous: Best Jukebox
Next: Best DJ

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation