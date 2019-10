3115 E. Prince Road

To all you so called “karaoke experts” out there who spend their weekend trolling up and down Fourth Avenue, hollering at the moon—you’re missing out on Tucson’s best place to sing other people’s hit songs. It’s no surprise Shooter’s landed the top spot once again, they’ve got karaoke nearly every night of the week. Grab a pitcher (or three) with your ten closest buddies, pick that ’80s jam you all love, and sing like there’s no tomorrow.

Runners Up

2. IBT’s

3. The Depot