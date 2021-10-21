Best Of Tucson®

Best Place to Grab a Slice

Brooklyn Pizza

534 N. Fourth Ave.

Brooklyn Pizza Company calls itself “fresh-baked, hand-tossed, solar-powered pizza,” but they left off one key description: Absolutely delicious! These massive cheese slices will only set you back $3.22, making it one of the best bargains in town. Take your slice next door to sister business Sky Bar and have a cold craft brew while you’re at it.

Reader Recommended

Empire Pizza

Time Market




