137 E. Congress St.

Though it is sometimes necessary to sacrifice your regular pizza standards when you’re making a late-night pizza run, you won’t have to if you’re near downtown’s Empire Pizza. Pick up an authentic New Yawk-style slice that’s topped with legit Grande mozzarella cheese and is significantly bigger than your face. And then get a hero sandwich, some garlic knots and dessert, too.

Runners Up

2. Brooklyn Pizza

3. Mama’s Famous Pizza & Heros