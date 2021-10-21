Best Of Tucson®

Best Place to Get Your Pet Groomed

Bark Avenue Dog Wash

1011 N. Pantano Road

When your dog gets to smelling worse than Doc Holliday after a week-long bender, you know it’s time to take that hound to the professionals at Bark Avenue Dog Wash. They will get your best friend smelling sweet, provide a manicure and otherwise ensure that she’s properly pampered.

Reader Recommended

Velvet Bow

Canine Territory


